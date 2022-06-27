Mandy Rose in tiny black swimsuit and captain’s hat has questions

WWE NXT superstar Mandy Rose for a social media selfie. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

When Mandy Rose isn’t defeating opponents in the wrestling ring, she’s turning heads on social media thanks to a constant wave of thirst traps for fans and followers to admire.

Ever since her arrival to WWE, the fitness model and NXT superstar has shown off all sorts of captivating pictures online with bikinis and swimsuits in varying styles.

In her latest photo series, Mandy posed as captain of a yacht in a sizzling swimsuit while trying to get fans’ opinions on her best image of the bunch.

Mandy Rose has questions as captain in a tiny swimsuit

Just call her Captain Mandy Rose! The WWE NXT Women’s Champion wowed fans with yet another series of photos from her yacht trip this past week. During the excursion, Mandy and pal Liv Morgan celebrated birthdays as their WWE friend Sonya Deville and her girlfriend tagged along for the fun-filled journey.

Mandy looked stunning in a solid black monokini for the trip, and based on the new visuals she presented, plenty of skin was revealed thanks to the swimsuit’s design.

She shared three different photos, with the first capturing a striking side pose as she adjusted her captain’s hat with her hands. Along with the gorgeous black swimsuit, she’s accessorized with a fancy watch and some stylish shades to shield her eyes from the sun.

With the wind blowing while Mandy cruises the water, her hair flows in front of some beautiful background scenery to create a gorgeous shot.

In a second picture, she’s switched up the white and black captain’s hat for one featuring red, gold, and black. For this image, she’s posing toward the camera to show off her fit physique as she leans against one of the ship’s seats.

A final photo in the series is a black and white version of the first picture. However, Mandy asked which of the three images fans liked most.

Fans and followers respond to Mandy’s question

Mandy Rose isn’t just the reigning NXT Women’s Champion in WWE, but she’s also a former WBFF Bikini World Champion, achieving the distinction in 2014. She continues to show why she won that honor as she regularly shares her various looks in different bikinis or swimsuits on the Gram.

In a previous IG post, she displayed a variety of bikinis from her Baha Mar, Bahamas trip with boyfriend Tino Sabbatelli.

With her latest post, she racked up over 90,000 Likes for her collection of black swimsuit photos, with 1,780 comments piling in as fans and followers responded to her question. While many fans said all three, others chose just one as the best of the bunch.

“2 is picture perfect, much like you,” an admirer wrote in the comments.

Another fan opted for the third image, suggesting the black and white photo was their favorite from the series.

With so many comments on her latest photo series, Mandy should get a good idea of which selection fans liked the most. That said, it’s clear that whenever she shows off any swimsuit or bikini, Captain Rose knows how to get her followers’ full attention!