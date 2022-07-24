Mandy Rose in tight jeans gives WWE fans stunning reminder about her championship

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is reminding everyone to put some respect on her name. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

WWE superstar Mandy Rose is reminding her fans and followers that she’s the main star in the ring on NXT or Instagram sharing scorching hot content.

The latest photo series from the NXT Women’s Champion features her posing in a sizzling outfit featuring skin-tight jeans and a sleeveless brown top.

Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, had her hair flowing down towards her waist and provided a serious stare toward anyone viewing her image.

With the IG photo series, she also gave fans multiple poses, providing a few side angles to put her assets and curves on display further.

The 32-year-old also wore black boots, a brown belt, and a shiny watch to accessorize her stunning look.

“Let me remind you,” she said in her caption, with the pictures as a way to jog everyone’s memory about who is NXT Women’s Champion and arguably NXT’s top star.

Rose, also a 2014 WBFF Diva Bikini Pro World Championship winner, certainly seemed to have her fans’ and followers’ attention with the pics, drawing in over 90,000 Likes and 1,200-plus comments about her visuals.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rose rocked outfit during WWE NXT show

Mandy Rose’s latest photo set gave fans an additional look at the outfit she sported for WWE NXT 2.0, where she cut a promo about an upcoming match to determine the top contender for her championship.

In a segment for the show, the NXT Women’s Champion spoke about the No. 1 contender’s battle royal where the winner would receive a match against her for the championship.

“I’m shaking in my $10,000 boots,” Rose commented in the clip, giving a disgusted look before walking off.

The match occurred on NXT with multiple women from the roster vying to get their shot at Rose’s championship. The end of the match saw top contenders remaining, including Tiffany Stratton, Nikkita Lyons, Indi Hartwell, and Zoey Stark, who was making her return to action after a hiatus.

It would come down to just Stark against Stratton, or at least that’s how it looked. After Stark finally tossed Stratton out, she thought she’d won, but Cora Jade snuck back into the ring after disappearing earlier in the match.

Jade’s attempt to sneak attack Stark failed, though, with Zoey Stark able to dump Jade over the top rope to the floor, officially winning the battle royal. Following Stark’s victory, Mandy Rose showed up to give her a staredown ahead of their impending matchup.

With her win, Zoey Stark will now receive a shot at Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship in an upcoming match, but that bout has yet to be announced.

Stark suffered an MCL injury last October at the Halloween Havoc event during an NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship ladder match. That ultimately forced her out of action.

In a segment that aired last November on NXT, Mandy Rose and her alliance, Toxic Attraction, attacked Stark backstage, ending her time on TV for several months.

Rose spoke about NXT Women’s Championship disrespect

During an appearance on WWE’s After The Bell, podcast host Corey Graves asked Mandy Rose why the NXT Women’s Championship wasn’t part of WWE’s major upcoming event, SummerSlam.

“That’s such a great question. I don’t know. Like, I mean, why isn’t it? I think it’s bulls**t, to be honest. I think considering you look at my reign and I have been the most consistent champion this past year, and I think it’s pretty awesome, to be honest, being a longer-reigning champion than Charlotte Flair and Bayley,” Rose told Graves.

“That’s why when I tweet sometimes, like put some respect on my name. Like, I’m not joking. Put some respect on my name,” Rose said.

As of this report, Rose has held the championship for 270 days and counting, winning the belt in a Chucky’s choice Trick or Street Fight match at last year’s Halloween Havoc.

Her reign currently outranks former champions Bayley (223 days) and Sasha Banks (191 days), with Rose close to surpassing former NXT Women’s Champion Paige (273 days) in the coming week.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.