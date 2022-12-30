Former WWE star Mandy Rose continues to drop stunning new content for her fans. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Although Mandy Rose is out of the spotlight of WWE, she’s continued to shine on her social media by bringing some stunning content for her fans and followers.

Following Rose’s sizzling lingerie pics for the Christmas holiday, she opted to show herself in SKIMS underwear as she posed near a refrigerator.

The latest photo arrived one day before New Year’s Eve and featured Rose rocking the purple SKIMS Mini Boy Short, which showed off her sculpted legs and impressive physique.

For her top, she wore a matching SKIMS Scoop Neck bra. The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion stood in a sideways pose, with one hand ready to open the fridge and the other fixing her hair as she looked at something off-camera.

She kept her hair long, straight, and flowing down her back for the shot and presented an intriguing question for fans with her Instagram post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“GM What’s for breakfast?” Rose asked fans and followers in her IG post’s caption.

Rose tagged her photographer J.R. Hutter for the latest image, also giving a shout to SKIMS, the shapewear brand initially created by reality TV star entrepreneur Kim Kardashian.

Hutter has photographed some of Rose’s counterparts from the WWE NXT roster, including fellow Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin, as well as Nikkita Lyons and Tiffany Stratton.

Fans react to Mandy Rose’s breakfast photo and question

Despite Rose fired by WWE earlier this month due to overdoing it with racy content on her subscription-based fan page, she hasn’t lost her social media following. As of this writing, her Instagram sits at 3.4 million followers, bringing plenty of eyeballs to any content she posts.

Her latest pic racked up over 121,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, with some admiring the image and others answering her question.

“It’s nice that you don’t care too much about getting fired from WWE and keep doing your thing,” one fan remarked.

Another referred to her as a “Different class,” while another individual used hearts and heart-eyed face emojis to convey their admiration.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

One commenter got super specific with their breakfast choice, indicating they’d want “Coffee and a egg sandwich from Starbucks.” Others simply called Rose “Beautiful” or “So beautiful” with their remarks.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville shared a workout with Sheamus

Rose’s latest image for the kitchen photo shoot with J.R. Hutter shows her impressive physique in those SKIMS. She achieves that through lots of hard work, whether at home or at a gym away from home.

Several years ago, Rose and her good friend, Daria Berenato, aka WWE’s Sonya Deville, appeared on Sheamus’ YouTube channel to perform a workout.

The duo, who formerly appeared in Tough Enough together, also worked together as Absolution in WWE. They took Sheamus through some circuit training. They all switched between 45 seconds of cardio on the treadmill for the circuit, sumo goblet squats with a dumbbell, and front presses with a barbell.

The fast-paced workout helped burn calories and build muscle, with Sheamus dripping in sweat after the women put him through their training routine.

The trio finished the workout routine with an abs circuit of 100 repetitions. Rose said she hadn’t been one who trained her abs much before due to all the weightlifting she’d done in the past to help with her core.

She also said she believes “abs are made in the kitchen,” with Sheamus pointing out fellow wrestling star Finn Balor doesn’t train abs at all, a testament to his excellent diet.

Whatever Rose is doing for her workouts and diet, she’ll likely continue with much of it post-WWE as she shares captivating content for her fans on social media and elsewhere.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.