Mandy Rose in skimpy bikini gives rear-view angles for ‘Hot girl summer’

Even with a heatwave in effect for some parts of the country, WWE NXT superstar Mandy Rose had temperatures on the rise with her latest content.

Rose, real name Amanda Rose Saccomanno, dropped off a thirst trap on Friday featuring a skimpy bikini showing off her assets at the beach.

In the clip, the NXT Women’s Champion gives viewers multiple angles as she poses next to a large pillar, likely under a boardwalk.

She flaunts her bikini body, wearing a tiny blue two-piece swimsuit, as she keeps her feet in the sand, with the waves crashing in the distance.

As an original audio track pulsates in the background, Rose turns to deliver a rear-view display and also provides close-ups as she models under the boardwalk structure. In one scene, she even blows a kiss toward her fans.

“Hot girl summer,” Rose used as her caption, referring to the popular Megan Thee Stallion song and phrase.

In her caption, Rose credited the Australian swimwear company Kristen Lonie Swimwear for making the bikini and Harry LHGFX Photography for capturing the scorching hot video.

Based on products at the Kristen Lonie Swimwear website, the WWE NXT star may be modeling the Ultra Marine Bikini Top and Bottom, which have a similar color to Rose’s swimsuit in the video.

Fans react to Rose’s stunning beach video

With over 3 million Instagram followers, Mandy Rose is known for racking up Likes and comments whenever she shares a sizzling new post with her fans and followers.

The latest bikini beach video was no exception, as it had gained tens of thousands of Likes and 750-plus comments within the first hour after Rose shared it.

Many fans shared their reactions to the beautiful scenery, offering praise for the WWE NXT Women’s Champion and her bikini angles.

“Beautiful Woman ❤️ Beautiful Body,” one fan commented in admiration of Rose’s heat-seeking video.

Another Mandy Rose fan commented that she looked “amazing in blue” as she showed off her bikini look.

Yet another fan suggested that Rose start up an OnlyFans page, with an individual replying that Rose isn’t allowed to while she’s under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Former WWE stars such as Toni Storm and Mia Yim currently have OF pages, but they are working with rival companies, including All Elite Wrestling (AEW) or Impact Wrestling.

Rose to defend championship at WWE NXT Heatwave

On this past Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0, Mandy Rose wasn’t in action but was a big part of the episode. Her Toxic Attraction alliance member, Gigi Dolin, battled Zoey Stark in a match, weeks ahead of Rose and Stark’s impending battle.

Rose and fellow Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne were at ringside to try to cause distractions and help Dolin gain a win over Rose’s future opponent.

However, Stark didn’t have much trouble defeating Rose’s ally, gaining a pinfall victory over Dolin in the ring. Following the match, Rose, along with Dolin and Jayne, taunted Stark from the ramp. That provided enough distraction for Cora Jade to sneak into the ring and attack Stark with a Kendo stick.

Roxanne Perez eventually rushed to the ring to chase off Jade, but it seemed the damage was already done to Stark.

Most likely, Mandy Rose was appreciative of the attack, as Cora Jade may have softened No. 1 contender Zoey Stark up a bit. The two women will battle at WWE NXT Heatwave on August 12, the next big WWE event after this weekend’s SummerSlam.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.