Mandy Rose in revealing swimsuit to enjoy DaMandyz Donutz

Mandy Rose sported a bright orange bikini to promote Damandyz Donutz. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

With SummerSlam this past weekend, many WWE superstars were preparing for and participating in big matches. However, the WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose enjoyed one of her favorite treats at the beach.

With Rose not part of this year’s WWE SummerSlam match card, she got to kick back and relax while watching all the action from afar.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the former WBFF Diva Bikini Pro World Champion showed off an eye-catching image as she rocked a revealing orange swimsuit on the beach.

She sported her recognizable tan and kept her brunette locks tied and flowing down her back. Rose also wore a pair of dark shades to keep her eyes safe from harmful UV rays.

With a cleverly-orchestrated sideways pose near a volleyball net, Rose revealed plenty of skin, including a rearview display as she prepared to devour a donut.

“Having my own #Summerslam party eating @damandyz 🍩 of course 😏,” she wrote in her caption, also asking fans for to make predictions for the event.

Rose also provided credit for Harry LHGFX Photography for capturing her sizzling image and a tag for DaMandyz Donuts, the donuts and merchandise brand that she and friend Sonya Deville launched.

Rose and Deville had recent Damandyz Donutz launch

Damandyz Donutz began as a YouTube series featuring WWE besties Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Their videos featured them enjoying and rating donuts around the globe.

However, Damandyz has since become so much more than that. The duo launched pop-up shops in Los Angeles and New York City to bring a unique interactive experience to others.

Since then, they’ve created a global brand and a menu thanks to a collaboration with Kitchen Data Systems and Lawrence Longo. That’s allowed them to bring a variety of donuts to others, including Peanut Butter and Jelly flavor, Double Chocolate, The Classic Glazed, and The Damandyz donut.

They’ve launched a ghost kitchen in Los Angeles and have made various items available to customers through Uber Eats and Postmates.

Rose and Deville also held a recent launch party in Los Angeles and shared images from the event on the Damandyz Instagram page.

Based on their IG posts, they had a good bit of support for their Damandyz launch event, with actor James Roday, best known for appearing in Psych, among those showing up.

In a photo on Damandyz’s Instagram page, Roday holds a donut in his mouth as a humorous advertisement for their brand.

In addition to making donuts available through the delivery services, they offer a variety of Damandyz merchandise through their website and Amazon. Some of the custom items include t-shirts, hoodies, trucker hats, mugs, and more.

Rose to participate in NXT Heatwave

With a recent Damandyz launch now in her rearview mirror, Mandy Rose will prepare for upcoming matches within WWE NXT. Her biggest will be a defense of her women’s championship at the NXT Heatwave event.

Rose will put her championship belt on the line against No. 1 contender Zoey Stark who won a women’s battle royal on WWE NXT 2.0 several weeks ago. Stark bested the likes of top women’s stars on the roster, including Tiffany Stratton and a sneak-attacking Cora Jade.

Ahead of her championship defense, Rose may be in action as she recently got approached by Sarray during an NXT 2.0 segment. Rose told Sarray she hadn’t forgotten what she did to her before, so there could be a tune-up match on the upcoming schedule.

In addition, the Toxic Attraction leader might be at ringside to support her allies, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, as they attempt to recapture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship belts in a Fatal Fourway match on the upcoming NXT 2.0 episode.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SummerSlam is available for streaming on Peacock.