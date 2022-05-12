Mandy Rose in bikini shows off ‘nice glow’

Mandy Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Mandy Rose is showing off her “nice glow” while in a mismatched bikini. The 31-year-old WWE star has been proving she’s summer-ready in a new Instagram share, one seeing her stripped down to a pool look and delighting her 3 million+ followers.

Posting in selfie mode on Tuesday, Rose showed off her sculpted abs and rock-hard legs in a low-key shot, but the caption brought the heat.

Mandy Rose has major glow in low-key bikini selfie

The photo showed Many standing in front of a large mirror and backed by neutral decor as she posed indoors. Largely hiding her face as she held her smartphone, the pro wrestler put her cheesegrater torso on show in a yellow and strapless bandeau bikini top, one she paired with high-waisted navy blue bottoms.

Also wearing a discreet gold necklace and matching bangle, the star sported a makeup-free face and swept-back hair, going unfussy as she wrote:

“See I told y’all that burn was gonna turn into a nice glow 😉😎 thanks @therealestwendy see ya tomorrow sweet cheeks! @wwenxt @usa_network 8pm EST.”

Fans have left over 100,000 likes.

Mandy, who began pro fitness competing in 2013 and upgraded to bodybuilding in 2015, is now signed to NXT brand. “I grew up playing sports and dancing, so I loved staying super active,” she told Entrepreneur. “I wanted to get in better shape and get more involved in weight training. So the timing couldn’t be better when a friend of mine recommended that I should do a fitness competition. I fell in love with fitness and the way I was able to transform my body as well as live a healthier lifestyle. From there, I started to grow my following and sign a few different endorsement deals.”

Mandy Rose works out five or six days per week

Much like fellow WWE faces Carmella and Sasha Banks, Mandy lives in the gym. She told Muscle & Fitness: “I usually work out five or six days per week, depending on my schedule, with each workout lasting about one and a half hours.”

“I get a great feeling after a good squat day or leg session. That rush of serotonin is part of why I continue to work out and live a healthy lifestyle,” Rose added.

It’s also caption game strong from the brunette, whose May 2 share showed her in only a cropped hoodie and tiny briefs as she wrote: “They’re gonna talk let’s give them content.” The post has now topped 126,000 likes.