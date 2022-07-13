Mandy Rose gets sweaty in bikini for WWE NXT match

Mandy Rose showed fans some of her pre-match preparations. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

WWE NXT superstar Mandy Rose was getting her sweat on ahead of sweating in the ring this past Tuesday. The Women’s Champion showed fans how she prepared for her huge title defense against challenger Roxanne Perez.

It included some time on the Peloton, soaking in alternating tubs, and sitting in the sauna, all of which gave Rose quite a sweat as she rocked a stylish bikini.

Despite the pre-match prep, the Women’s Champion was dangerously close to losing her title if not for some extra assistance during her NXT match.

WWE’s Mandy Rose sweats in bikini before match

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Mandy Rose revealed what she was doing to prepare for another difficult match on WWE NXT. As the Women’s Champion, she’s faced some worthy opponents, with the latest challenger, Roxanne Perez.

In several IG Story slides, Rose revealed she’d been taking a dip in a cold tub and warm bath for alternating temperatures to help her body. However, she’d also hit the Peloton bike for 45 minutes of cardio.

In addition, Rose spent 20 minutes in the sauna, as shown in the slide below. She’s dripping in sweat as she wears a snakeskin-style bikini with a strapless top.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Rose’s preparation may go towards helping her achieve her stunning look in the ring, as she always looks trim and fit in various ring gear. That included Tuesday night’s attire she donned for her championship defense.

On Wednesday, Rose gave fans additional views of her in-ring look, which featured a pair of tiny black leather shorts, knee-high boots, and a BDSM-style cleavage-revealing top. The black bedazzled bra features white and green dots all over the front and crisscrossed black straps with metal hardware.

She teased her Wednesday appearance on WWE’s show, the Bump, via Peacock and WWE’s social media platforms.

Rose survives as WWE NXT Women’s Champion

During Tuesday night’s WWE NXT 2.0, Mandy Rose was back in action, defending her NXT Women’s Championship against Roxanne Perez. While Rose had her Toxic Attraction allies, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, at ringside, Perez also seemingly had an ally there for support in Cora Jade.

Rose looked dominant through the early parts of the match, but when things spilled to the outside, Perez seemed to gain the advantage. She hit Pop Rox on Rose after her friend Cora helped fend off Toxic Attraction.

However, Cora Jade wasn’t quite the friend she seemed to be, as she used her tag team championship belt to hit Perez as she was trying to get into the ring for a pinfall. That allowed Rose to steal the victory, retaining her championship.

Jade continued the assault following the match, using a skateboard to attack her tag partner and former friend in the ring. Most likely, some sort of explanation will be on the way, as Jade and Perez are still WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team champions.

The good news for Mandy Rose is that she escaped with the win and still has her championship. While she’ll continue to credit her hard work and pre-match preparation, she also owes some thanks to Cora Jade but may ignore that aspect of her win.