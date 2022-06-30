Mandy Rose flaunts buns in bikini for ‘Snatched’ clip

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose in an Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

WWE NXT superstar Mandy Rose lets followers see her most significant assets as she puts on a show in a sizzling new video clip.

The Toxic Attraction leader and Women’s champion was featured during NXT 2.0 this past week along with her allies and followed it with scorching content for her loyal fans.

Her latest bikini video brought even more attention to the popular superstar, who has often reminded fans at NXT that women want to be her and men want to be with her.

Mandy Rose sizzles in ‘Snatched’ video clip

It doesn’t take much from Mandy Rose to get her fans’ attention. She shared a brand new video on Wednesday evening as she showed off her bikini body on TikTok.

With the booming track Snatched by Big Boss Vette playing over her clip, the WWE NXT Women’s Champion drops a towel to reveal her famous booty.

Rose wears a stylish blue and white two-piece swimsuit, which is sparkling courtesy of a TikTok filter. Along with the bikini, she keeps a blue scrunchie as a bracelet on one arm and has cool tan sunglasses over her eyes.

The NXT superstar eventually turns to face the camera, then pulls her shades down slightly to offer a seductive look toward the viewer in typical Toxic Attraction fashion.

Fans regularly see Mandy Rose in scorching hot ring gear or other attire alongside allies Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on WWE NXT 2.0 and their related events. The crew generates heat with some fans, but Mandy also brings the heat with her social media content, including the clip below.

Rose, who previously appeared on WWE’s main roster, has several million Instagram followers and is also building up quite a fanbase on the TikTok platform. As of this writing, her follower count is sitting at 744,000 and counting.

Her latest TikTok video grabbed lots of attention, leading to over 9,000 Likes and close to 200 comments as of this writing.

Women’s champ had hands full on WWE NXT 2.0

During this past week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Mandy Rose was back in action against another formidable opponent, as she and rising superstar Nikkita Lyons battled in the ring. Lyons showed she might be a future WWE NXT Women’s champ as she looked ready to pick up a huge victory.

However, Mandy had allies Gigi and Jacy at ringside, and the Women’s Tag Team Champions quickly got involved when their leader seemed in trouble. While that disqualification brought a victory for Lyons, it wasn’t the pinfall she may have wanted, nor was the resulting beatdown.

Toxic Attraction and Mandy took the opportunity to try to humiliate Lyons with some in-ring taunting and attacks. However, Lyons quickly received backup in the form of Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, who rushed to the ring for the save.

Next week, it’ll be Mandy Rose’s allies Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defending their tag team titles against Jade and Perez. Meanwhile, Mandy’s future opponent hasn’t been revealed, but she has plenty of contenders who want her championship. One has to believe Nikkita Lyons is near the top of that list.