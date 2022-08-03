Mandy Rose enjoys donuts in swimsuit on the beach

Mandy Rose rocked an orange swimsuit while eating a donut. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

WWE star Mandy Rose is proving life is about more than protein powders and macro food salads.

The NXT Women’s Champion is fresh from major donut action on her Instagram, and fans of her figure were likely sending the double thumbs-up since she was in a swimsuit.

Posting earlier this week, the 32-year-old delighted her followers right from beach sands as she shouted out her Damandyz Donutz brand and enjoyed a little promo. Damandyz Donutz is building up, as it’s available on Uber Eats and Postmates and its Instagram boasts over 90,000 followers.

Sizzling with her built legs and toned arms, Mandy showed off her fit figure by a volley net as she modeled a plunging and high-cut swimsuit in bright orange.

Posing barefoot and in shades, Mandy was seen chomping away at a sugar ring donut, also seeming to super enjoy the sweet treat.

“Sometimes you need that yummy yummy,” she wrote, adding in two donut emojis.

Continuing, Mandy added, “@mandysacs shooting with @harrylhgfx chomping on a @damandyz donut and wearing a one piece by @kl_swimwear.”

Three days ago, Rose had gained over 100,000 likes for posing in the same swimsuit and saying she was having her “own #Summerslam party,” while tagging her brand.

Mandy Rose co-owns donuts brand with fellow WWE face

Mandy founded her donuts brand with fellow WWE face, 28-year-old Sonya Deville.

“So myself and Mandy Rose, who is also a WWE superstar and my former tag team partner and best friend, we own a donut company. We started a kind of social media donut show five, six years ago now, and we saw that it piqued people’s interest and people were interested in watching us eat donuts and talk about them,” Sonya told Wrestle Talk.

“And so we started a YouTube series a few years back where we traveled the globe for WWE, and whatever city we were in, we would just try the local donut shop and then we would rate them,” she continued, then saying it just became “this thing.”

Mandy Rose joins another celeb with a donuts brand

Mandy isn’t the only one in the celeb donut space.

Singer Christina Milian‘s Beignet Box donuts trucks have proven a huge hit and even has Kim Kardashian as a customer.

Also retailing sweet treats is singer Mariah Carey via her Mariah Carey’s Cookies brand.

Mandy’s Instagram is currently followed by 3.3 million.