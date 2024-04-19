Mandisa dead at 47: Grammy Award winner and American Idol contestant dies

Mandisa, the beloved Grammy Award-winning singer who rose to fame as a contestant on season 5 of American Idol, passed away at 47.

The news of her sudden passing has left fans and the music industry in mourning, with tributes pouring in for the talented artist.

Despite being eliminated in the top nine of American Idol, Mandisa succeeded in the music industry.

She released her debut album, True Beauty, in 2007, which debuted at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums charts, making her the first new female artist to achieve this milestone.

Mandisa released six albums throughout her career, earning Grammy nominations for four.

She became the fifth American Idol alumna to clinch a Grammy Award, winning in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album category for her album Overcomer.

Mandisa previously opened up about depression and suicidal thoughts

Alongside her musical success, Mandisa openly shared her struggles with depression and anxiety, chronicled in her memoir, Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God’s Joy.

She courageously confronted her battles with mental health, inspiring others with her resilience and faith. Despite facing her darkest moments, Mandisa found solace in meaningful connections with friends and embraced the diversity of her support system.

During her most challenging moment, Mandisa revealed to PEOPLE that she contemplated suicide. “I was overwhelmed with misery and hopelessness,” she recalled.

“As a woman of faith, I hold firm belief in the reality of heaven. I knew that if I ended my life, I would be with Jesus in heaven.” She recounted hearing thoughts during that dark period suggesting, “You’re suffering so much. If you end it, you could be with Jesus in heaven right now.”

Tributes pour in for Mandisa from fans and fellow Christian singers

Mandisa’s passion for music was evident from a young age. After studying music in college, she auditioned for American Idol in 2005, captivating audiences with her soulful voice and magnetic personality.

Her journey on the reality competition show garnered national attention, as she showcased her talent alongside fellow contestants like Kellie Pickler, and Chris Daughtry.

Many have acknowledged her death with touching tributes. Singer Mac Powell shared a photo of the pair, writing, “One of the sweetest, most talented, beautiful, Jesus lovin’ humans I have EVER known. Miss you ‘disa!”

K-Love Radio station Chief Media Officer David Pierce paid tribute to Mandisa lamenting that her “struggles are over.”

Mandisa; 1976-2024.



"Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart. Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough… pic.twitter.com/jXYRyhtGBf — K-LOVE (@KLOVERadio) April 19, 2024

Mandisa’s fellow American Idol contestant Danny Gokey remembered her spirit and support when he ventured into Christian music.

Devastated to hear about the sudden loss of Mandisa. Her joy was infectious & I loved her heart to encourage people on & off stage! When I made my debut in Christian music she was my greatest supporter. Mandisa you left too soon—our community will never be the same without you. pic.twitter.com/GNASOaFDxL — Danny Gokey (@dannygokey) April 19, 2024

Hailing from Citrus Heights, California, Mandisa studied vocal jazz at American River College in Sacramento. She furthered her musical education at Fisk University in Tennessee.