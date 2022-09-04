Malika Haqq in black string bikini promotes Khloe Kardashian’s Good American

Khloe Kardashian’s close friend promotes the reality TV star’s clothing line, Good American.

Malika Haqq is in Good American as the good friend of Khloe Kardashian promotes the clothing line.

Malika wasn’t the only Kardashian adjacent person to promote the line. Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner shared love for the line on her Instagram Stories.

The photo appeared on the Instagram Story of Good American and was re-shared on Khloe’s Instagram Story.

Malika rocked a black string bikini from the line as she stood in the pool. Her body was wet from the water as the sun hit her skin for the perfect shot.

She placed her hands on the side of the pool behind her. Malika bent one leg underwater as she struck a pose under the sun. Her lips were slightly parted and featured red lipstick.

The post tagged Malika and offered viewers the chance to purchase the black bikini set.

The text read, “@malika vinyl tiny ties top & fixed bottom.”

Last month, Malika first shared footage from the photoshoot as she swam underwater wearing the black string bikini.

Malika’s bestie Khloe welcomes second child

Malika’s BFF, Khloe Kardashian, recently welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson via a surrogate.

The news surprised many because of Tristan’s numerous cheating scandals, including one that resulted in a baby with Maralee Nichols last December. However, Khloe revealed a desire on KUWTK to have only one baby daddy.

Malika appeared on the podcast Reality With the King featuring Housewives showrunner Carlos King.

Malika said, per Us Weekly, “She’s not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship…but there are some glory times that are meant to just be glory times that have been stripped from her and that’s really sad.”

The podcast host wanted to know how Khloe was, and Malika shared, “I think she’s doing about as well as you could expect for someone in her circumstances.”

Malika referenced her own relationship with O.T Genasis, which resulted in her son Ace Flores, born in March 2020.

She shared, “We have these kids now and their fathers are very intricate portions of their lives and they’re good fathers. What happens with the moms and the spouses — we can all sit here and say some sh*t should never happen, but it does and I think that’s when you have to remind yourself of who the priority is and it’s these babies.”