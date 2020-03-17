Malika Haqq gives birth to a baby boy: Here is everything we know about the KUWTK friend’s newborn

Malika Haqq and rapper O.T Genasis are now celebrating the birth of their baby boy, Ace Flores.

The actress gave birth on March 14, but revealed the news yesterday — posting the first glimpse of Ace’s tiny fingers resting on top of his parents’ hands.

She caption the photo,“Ace Flores 3.14.2020,”

The post has racked up over 830,000 likes and thousands of comments from well wishers.

Haqq’s celebrity friends including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Tamar Braxton, Lala Anthony and of course her BFF, Khloe Kardashian all poured in with congratulatory messages to the new mom.

The Real co-host Adrienne Houghton commented on the news saying, “CONGRATULATIONS 💙 my heart is so happy for you!”

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kim Zolciak added, “Omg CONGRATS!!!!!!!! I can’t wait to meet him!!!”

Malika, who looked amazing throughout her pregnancy, may have only given us a ‘sneak peak’ of her new bundle of joy, but his dad did more than that!

O.T Genasis shows us first pic of Ace

A few hours after Malika’s post, the proud dad shared his own photo of baby Ace on Instagram saying, ” Ace I love you.”

Ace resembles his dad

Many commenters were quick to note just how much Ace resembles his dad. The new mommy also picked up on the resemblance, and commented on the photo of her son saying, “Now you have a twin, you’re welcome.”

Ace is the first child for the 36-year-old actress and the second child for Genasis, whose real name is Odis Oliver Flores.

The two were together for a few years, but Malika revealed she was pregnant a few months after they broke up.

While many speculated that O.T was the father of her then unborn child, the KUWTK star did not reveal that he was the father until her baby shower — several months into her pregnancy.

She shared a sweet caption along with an image of herself and O.T saying in part,”My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”

The gorgeous mama has been slaying her entire pregnancy, posting a ton of fabulous photos showing off her bump.

She also showed us last month that she was prepped and ready for baby Ace, showcasing a room full of Fisher Price learning toys waiting for his arrival.

Congratulations to the new mama on her bundle of joy.

Let’s hope we get to see glimpses of Ace in future episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

The new season of KUWTK premieres Thursday March 26 on E!