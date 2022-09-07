Maia Mitchell in wet bikini shows off incredible physique

Maia shows off a soft wing and sparking eyes. Pic credit: @maiamitchell/Instagram

Maia Mitchell looked gorgeous in a wet bikini and showed off her incredible physique.

The beautiful Australian actress looks stunning for a new photoshoot with Britt Lucas.

All of the looks are amazing, but the picture that blew everyone’s mind is one where she is wearing a blue and orange wet bikini.

The strings and straps of the bikini are pretty thin, giving it a very delicate and modern look. Not to mention, it hugs her curves perfectly.

Maia is seen getting out of the pool with her hair slicked back and some petite gold earrings.

Mitchell makes sure to show off her amazing and toned body, making that bikini look a million times better.

Maia Mitchell shows off her abs in a new Instagram post

She recently shared pictures on Instagram taken by Lucas, an Australian photographer based in Los Angeles, California.

The 29-year-old is mostly known for playing Callie Adams Foster in the Freeform drama The Fosters and co-starring with Ross Lynch in Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie.

She made her debut on Australian television after being discovered by talent agencies and got her big break when she was only 12 years old. You might have seen the actress on a spin-off of the famous British tv series, Doctor Who.

She became more popular in the United States when she played McKenzie in Teen Beach and later reprised her role in Teen Beach 2. Mitchell, along with Cierra Ramirez, was part of the continuation of The Fosters. They got their own series titled Good Trouble, which premiered back in January 2019. However, Maia only starred in the first three seasons, leaving the show in the fourth season as she decided to move back home to Australia with her family amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maia Mitchell looks stunning in short blonde hair

Maia takes Instagram once again to let her 8.6 million followers know that her latest project, No Way Out, is out in select theaters and On Demand.

This thriller film follows a couple who lives in Los Angeles, California. This story is fueled by sex, drugs, and intense and toxic love. Mitchell is said to play a very dark and mysterious girl who asks her partner to do the unimaginable. This only makes the lovers hurled down a path of destruction and not care about the lines of morality.

No Way Out is now streaming on Vudu, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime.