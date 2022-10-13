Mahina Florence goes green in plunging top and thigh skimming shorts

Mahina Florence looked stunning as she shared a mirror selfie with her followers. Pic credit: @mahinaflorence/Instagram

Mahina Florence shared a green moment this week with her 147K followers.

The Hawaiian fitness model and influencer took a mirror selfie wearing a pleated green button-down shirt with a plunging neckline and matching shorts.

She completed the bright look with a grey-blue Jacquemus shoulder bag and white high-top sneakers.

She added a shell necklace, earrings, and a pair of black oversized aviator sunglasses to accessorize.

Her long black hair was pulled back from the top into a cute and messy topknot, leaving some strands falling down.

Mahina posed in her apartment, which looked just as stylish as her, featuring parquet flooring, a wooden coatstand, and a popular print by Henry Matisse in the background.

She captioned the selfie, “Green is today’s color scheme🌿🐸” in a carousel showing a leafy location and Marina shaking hands with a handy doorknob.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mahina Florence takes the plunge into Scottish waters

Mahina is currently on vacation with her husband, pro-surfer Nathan Florence, who she married back in November 2020.

The pair are in Scotland and have been sharing their scenic trip by posting photos on social media.

In one reel, we see Mahina running down some steep-looking cliffside stairs wearing a puffer coat and boots before stripping off into a black swimsuit and taking the plunge into the crystal clear Scottish waters. Which, at this time of the year, must have been freezing!

Seemingly unbothered by the chilly temperatures, Mahina smiles at the camera and continues to climb the cliffs in her bathing suit, looking fit and glowing.

She captioned the natural video, “A polar plunge cliff jump here in the beautiful lands of Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🎥 @nathan_florence”

Mahina Florence visits Portugal for a croissant

Before her Scottish getaway, Mahina and Nathan visited the Portuguese capital city of Lisbon for a weekend.

She tagged herself at Lisbon eatery, Dear Breakfast, stating that the pair ordered “Two croissants, two coffees, Benedict & a Sweet Pancake.”

Their continental breakfast was followed by “A five-hour adventure around the city by foot, bird scooters then eventually the bus, a visit to the Museum of archaeology, topped with 5-cheese pizza.”

Mahina shared cute snaps of the food and architecture on their quick European trip. She looked glamorous and relaxed, wearing a dusty blue outfit with a grey suede bag by Jacquemus.