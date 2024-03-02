Maggie Sajak achieves ‘Queen Status’ as the Wheel of Fortune star ‘leaps’ out of February

Maggie Sajak is saying goodbye to February and hello to March.

The Wheel of Fortune Social Correspondent showed off her on-air fashion as she bid adieu to the recent leap month.

Maggie took to her Instagram feed this week to share some behind-the-scenes footage as she prepared to take the stage at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

In the multi-photo post, the 29-year-old beauty showed off a head-to-toe brown ensemble as she prepared to film a segment for the popular weeknight game show.

Maggie wore a light brown bodysuit and brown cargo pants paired with some strappy gold heels as she posed for a snap in the first slide.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Standing backstage for the photo, Maggie turned toward the camera in a side pose, looking ready to tackle an interview with a Wheel of Fortune contestant.

Maggie Sajak’ leaps out of’ February as she prepares to fulfill her Wheel of Fortune duties

The second slide saw Maggie in motion as she walked down the hall toward the entrance to the stage, performing a twirl for the camera operator.

“LEAPing out of February🏃🏼‍♀️🤎,” Maggie wrote in the caption.

Thousands of Maggie’s Instagram fans and followers liked the upload, and hundreds more headed to the comments to rant and rave over her Wheel of Fortune ensemble.

Fans deem Maggie a ‘Queen’

“Beautiful as always,” one of Maggie’s fans said of her look.

Another follower called her “adorable” and noted how much they loved her outfit.

Pic credit: @maggiesajak/Instagram

“Gorgeous,” wrote @dynamite4life816, adding the hashtag #queenstatus.

Others chimed in, complimenting Maggie’s fashion sense and her beauty, letting her know how “fantastic” she looked in the post.

Pic credit: @maggiesajak/Instagram

Maggie’s work as Wheel of Fortune’s Social Correspondent

Maggie — the daughter of legendary longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak — was appointed the show’s Social Correspondent in 2021.

She performs her duties both for Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, providing viewers with “exclusive digital content and behind-the-scenes

looks at what makes the Wheel go ’round.”

Maggie’s list of jobs as Wheel of Fortune’s Social Correspondent includes access to backstage happenings, interviewing the contestants, including celebrities, staff, and crew, and offering sneak peeks at upcoming events.

Maggie’s first appearance on Wheel of Fortune, though, occurred when she was just 1 year old.

She shared a photo of the special moment in her Instagram feed last year in honor of her father Pat’s birthday.

In the sweet father-daughter photo, Pat leaned down to hold little Maggie’s hand as she toddled onto the set beside him, already looking like a natural.

The accompanying caption for Maggie’s post read, “Happy birthday to my dad! Thanks for leading me through life🥹🤍.”