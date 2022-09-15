Maggie Lindemann rocks ripped sheer black dress

Maggie Lindemann looks fierce with a bold lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Maggie Lindemann rocks an incredible sheer black dress in newly shared pictures.

The Pretty Girl singer is known for giving us some iconic gothy looks.

This time we saw her walking down the stairs wearing a black sheer knit dress.

Lindemann was only wearing a pair of black panties underneath, making the singer’s curves visible.

She accessorized this look with some metallic grey sunglasses, a thick silver chain, some small earrings as well, and a metallic handbag.

Last but not least, she put on a pair of shiny black vinyl boots.

Maggie Lindemann shows off curves

Thanks to this gothic look and one-of-a-kind dress, we saw her incredible tattoos that go all around her arm.

Her long black hair was in a ponytail, and her false lashes gave her eyes a dangerous siren look.

The American songwriter shared a set of pictures on her Instagram, which now has almost 6 million followers.

Maggie Lindemann announces debut album

Born in Dallas, Texas, and now living in Los Angeles, California, Maggie’s career started in 2015.

However, it was until September 2016 that she released the song that pretty much changed her life. Pretty Girl was her first single after signing to 300 Entertainment. This song was Lindemann’s first song to ever chart on the US pop radio charts, peaking at number 50.

Now, at 24, she went on tour with Madison Beer in the fall and is ready to release her debut album.

After the success of Pretty Girl, Lindemann knew she needed to evolve as a musician and decided to go for a pop-rock kind of aesthetic, instead of very commercial pop.

The singer told Rolling Stone, “Pop-punk deserves to have a comeback. I’m really excited about it. By the time I put out my album, I’m going to be so much more evolved. I know I can do better, and I’m going to do better.”

Lindemann believed she still needed to figure out who she was as an artist. The singer confirmed there were times when she was making music she didn’t like. “I want to be making music that I love and doing things that make me genuinely happy, so that it doesn’t feel like everything was for nothing.”

Maggie Lindemann’s debut album Suckerpunch comes out this September 16th.

We cannot wait to hear this album!