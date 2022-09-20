Maggie Lindemann in revealing cutout LBD is not your typical ‘girl next door’

Maggie Lindemann rocks a revealing cutout dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Singer-songwriter Maggie Lindemann didn’t appear to be the typical girl next door in a newly shared picture.

Posing for Instagram, she rocked a revealing little black mini-dress that left little to the imagination.

She is known for her gothic looks, and this latest outfit was no exception.

The black leather dress featured cutout details on the front of the dress and a plunging neckline creating a daring look for the singer.

A silver stud trim added some eye-catching detail to the jaw-dropping dress, which Maggie paired with a pair of shiny patent knee-high boots.

To finish off the look, she wore a spiked choker with a cross necklace and a spiked cuff around her wrist to match. Her tattoos complimented the outfit, and she completed it with some heavy black liner around her eyes.

She poses on a concrete floor in front of a stack of television sets which vary in size, adding to the grungy feel of the photograph.

The American singer recently released her debut album Suckerpunch, featuring the song Girl Next Door, which she refers to in the caption.

Maggie Lindemann goes pop punk in new music release

The 24-year-old is best known for her 2016 breakout single Pretty Girl, which peaked at number 50 on the US charts, but she has since transitioned from the pop genre into a pop punk and alternative rock sound.

Despite the success of Pretty Girl, Maggie felt she needed to evolve as an artist, hence the change in musical direction.

The singer told Rolling Stone, “Pop-punk deserves to have a comeback. I’m really excited about it. By the time I put out my album, I’m going to be so much more evolved. I know I can do better, and I’m going to do better.”

Suckerpunch was released on September 16th, and fans appear to have been loving it so far. Many have left comments under her posts raving about the new release.

One follower claimed she was obsessed with the whole album and that “The whole album is on repeat”

Pic credit: @maggielindemann/Instagram

Maggie Lindemann rocks ripped sheer black dress

Maggie is no stranger to a rock and roll outfit, recently stepping out in a ripped black dress and black vinyl boots.

Sporting a slicked back ponytail and some sunglasses, she accessorized the barely-there outfit with silver jewelry and a metallic silver shoulder bag.

Lindemann was only wearing some black underwear underneath, showcasing the singer’s curves.

Maggie shared the set of pictures on her Instagram, which currently has almost 6 million followers.