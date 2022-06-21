Mads Lewis impresses in stringy pink bikini for Mexico trio

Madison Lewis is enjoying the sunshine in Mexico. Pic credit: @madslewis/Instagram

Madison Lewis is in Mexico enjoying a bit of rest and relaxation, but it’s her tiny pink bikini that has caught the interest of her fans.

The actress turned influencer is a big hit on Instagram, with 6.8 million followers and her star power just keeps growing.

Having started out as a child actor, Madison has made the transition to social media star, where she shares a lot of sexy photos and also a bit of wisdom to help motivate.

Madison Lewis gives front and back view in a stringy pink bikini

The latest bikini photos shared by Madison Lewis have already racked up more than 253,000 likes on Instagram. And it’s easy to see why as she’s stunning, giving us a look at her tiny pink bikini from all angles.

The first of six photos shows Madison smiling at the camera while reaching up to tame her hair as she poses against a Mexican backdrop of rocks.

The second, third, and fourth photos are similar in that Mads faced the camera and showed off her perfect bikini figure from the front. The only difference is that she didn’t look at the camera as she did in the first photo.

It was the fifth photo that stood out, as the Alexander IRL actor turned around to give a peek at her rear view in the baby pink bikini, showing off a perfectly placed thong, the string tied in the back that wrapped around her waist and a tiny tattoo that makes it’s way up her sunkissed spine.

Mads Lewis is still acting

Mads Lewis is definitely more well known for being a social media star than an actor, but she recently played a role — as a social media star! It all went down back in March when she appeared on an episode of Home Economics.

On the show, Mads appeared in a commercial for a new reality show called Influencer Lagoon, which caused quite a bit of confusion as some people thought the show was real. That’s understandable, considering the in-show commercial also aired during The Bachelor finale and looked very real.

In the “commercial,” Mads Lewis played a co-host of Influencer Lagoon alongside Alan Chow. It all played into the ABC sitcom because, in that episode, Connor (Jimmy Tatro) finds out that his influencer girlfriend Jojo (Tetona Jackson) was cast on the show.