Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, showed her stunning figure in a risque black cutout as she posed next to singer Eartheater.

The 26-year-old model followed in her mother’s footsteps by launching her music career last year.

Leon released a music video for her single C***radiction to support her debut EP, Go, under her stage name, Lolahol.

The stunning beauty was at the luxury hotel Palm Heights with Eartheater as they posed for two sizzling Instagram snaps.

She left little to the imagination in the shredded dress that flowed down to her ankles.

Leon’s abs, legs, hips, and arms were visible through the black dress, and she added black heels to complete the look.

In the first photo, the pair posed at the Caribbean hotel using a white pillar for support.

In the second slide of the IG photos, she posed for a bathroom selfie taken by Eartheater, who was dressed in a hot white dress.

The singer and model kept the caption simple, writing, “I 🤍 @palmheightsgc”

The Palm Heights hotel is located in George Town, the capital and largest city in the Cayman Islands.

The resort town is known for its top-notch restaurants, luxury shopping, boat tours, and other holiday activities.

Leon has been spending a lot of time with the American singer, and she hinted that the pair were working on music in a selfie shared last year.

Madonna’s daughter also attended Eartheater’s Chemical X Holiday Party at Russian Samovar before Christmas and shared photos from the event where she grabbed the microphone.

Lourdes Leon models a stylish MadeMe bag

Leon looked stunning as she advertised a silver MadeMe purse in two stunning photos.

She wore a strapless white cutout minidress as she posed with the fashionable accessory.

In the photo taken by Mayan Toledano, Leon posed with her palm under her chin.

Makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez had her glammed up for the photo shoot, and she styled her long dark hair straight with a midpart.

MadeMe is a New York City brand that launched in 2007. Their bags are made by women for women and have a counter-cultural style.

Lourdes Leon wasn’t interested in music a year before her debut

Just a year before Leon’s venture into music, she said in an interview that she wasn’t interested in pursuing a career despite her singing ability.

When asked about her goals in a discussion with Interview Magazine, Leon said she didn’t have specific goals but called modeling a “smart decision” financially.

She then cited her famous mother when explaining why she wasn’t interested in music.

“As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home.”