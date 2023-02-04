Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon made headlines this week after reportedly missing the Marc Jacobs show.

But as it turns out, the fashion drama may have been fake news.

The Marc Jacobs show was held at the Park Avenue Armory in Manhattan on Thursday night, and the designer paid tribute to late designer Vivienne Westwood. Emily Ratajkowski, Debbie Harry, Sofia Coppola, and Ashley Graham were on hand to watch the magical moment at New York Fashion Week.

Lourdes was also present, despite having a fashion malfunction before going to the event.

Page Six reported that Lourdes missed the show and was denied entrance for being late.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, a new video by Vogue showed otherwise.

Lourdes Leon attends Marc Jacobs show

Vogue shared a video featuring Lourdes as she prepared for the event, where she sat in the front row.

The clip showed Lourdes, who was full of personality, just like her mother, Madonna.

The video began with Lourdes showing her distressed denim ensemble, which had an unexpected tear. However, as Lourdes shared in the video, she made it work and got to the event. Lourdes donned a denim dress with a thigh-high skirt and white strappy knee-high boots.

Then, the clip featured Madonna’s daughter getting glammed up while wearing a crop top and sitting in a makeup chair. A hairstylist blew out Lourdes’ long dark locks, creating silky smooth tresses for the show.

Next, it was off to the show for Lourdes, who served as the Vogue correspondent, providing commentary about the Marc Jacobs collection.

Lourdes described the collection as “elevated glam” with a combination of “get the h**l away from me” energy.

Vogue’s caption began, “For the record, Lola Leon made it to @marcjacobs’s spring 2023 show—and thrived along the way, even despite a wardrobe malfunction!”

The caption continued, “In preparation for the front row, we joined @lourdesleon as the style star got ready to head to New York’s Park Avenue Armory for an unofficial start to #NewYorkFashionWeek. The result? A ‘get the hell away from me’ kind of show and collection that fashion fans, including Lola, can’t stop talking about.”

Marc Jacobs isn’t the only designer for whom Lourdes is showing love.

Lourdes Leon promotes MadeMe

Lourdes recently promoted MadeMe NYC and a new handbag launch by the brand.

MadeMe released a new Trinity bag just in time for the holidays. The Trinity bag has micro, medium, and large options with faux leather and a metallic chrome finish.

The Trinity bag also comes in pink and black, with the same three sizing options.

The daughter of Madonna tried her hand at modeling as she struck a few poses with the new Trinity purse.

It seems that Lourdes has found her niche in fashion as she stays far away from music.