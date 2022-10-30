Madonna pictured at the opening of the first Hard Candy Fitness club in Berlin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Timm/face to face

Madonna shared some NSFW snaps in which she posed with a corset with the top.

The 64-year-old pop legend almost revealed her bare chest with only small emojis covering her nipples to comply with Instagram’s guidelines.

The sizzling photoshoot is a throwback to her 1992 Sex book in which she celebrated nudity.

She recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of the controversial book which rubbed Cardi B the wrong way and prompted a brief feud.

The Like a Virgin singer shared the photos on her Instagram Story with her 18.5 million followers.

She went for long red hair and gazed into the camera with the first photo adding the caption “Went from Candy to Money.”

In the second snap, she put her hand on her head with her chest out while wearing a skimpy gold corset.

Madonna celebrated her controversial book and gets called out by Cardi B

Earlier this week, Madonna opened up about the legacy of her iconic book, Sex.

She released a statement on her Instagram Story, in which she called out those who have sex-shamed her and took credit for opening the door for the next generation of entertainers to express their sexuality.

“Thirty years ago I published a book called S.E.X. in addition to photos of me naked. There were photos of men kissing men, woman kissing woman, and me kissing everyone,” she wrote, continuing:

“I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way.”

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a w***e, a witch, a heretic and the devil.”

She went on to take credit for paving the way for Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Miley Cyrus, adding “You’re welcome b****es…….” along with a clown emoji.

Cardi B took issue with the clown emoji and Madonna’s comments on the statement in a now-deleted tweet.

The Bodak Yellow rapper said she listened to Madonna’s music growing up and was left disappointed by her comments. However, the pair quickly made up by showing love to each other on Twitter.

Madonna goes all out for Halloween

The pop star celebrated the Halloween theme with a spooky video.

She shared the clip on her Instagram and TikTok, writing in the caption, “🎃👻🎃💀🧙🔥 Happy Halloween!”

With creepy music playing in the background, Madonna donned zombie makeup and looked into the camera before giving a silent snarl.