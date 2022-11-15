Madonna shows off her flashy new bag. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-16/starmaxinc.com

Madonna is back, and apparently, this time, the cat is in the bag, according to the queen herself.

The pop sensation was captured rocking a Balenciaga handbag as she posed for an array of pictures with the flashy piece.

As she seductively posed away, she titled the post, “🐱 in the Bag. …………………..”

Madonna is certainly known for her quirky style and rather eccentric wardrobe choices, and this photo shoot was a perfect demonstration of just that.

The Vogue singer certainly didn’t shy away from the camera with this look, giving it her all with various risque poses and positions.

Madonna was kind enough to share the memorable moment on her Instagram, where she gifted her 18.6 million followers with mesmerizing shots.

Madonna poses with her bright yellow bag

The 64-year-old singer ensured her audience got a good viewing of the bag as the post featured ten different slides.

Madonna sported a black and yellow Balenciaga handbag that resembled the bright-colored crime scene caution tape.

While she posed with the bag, the pop star sported a pair of black fishnet gloves tightly holding onto the high-end purse.

She styled the gloves with black, lacy underwear and a matching lacy corset that hugged her body perfectly.

Her fit also featured some classic black thigh-high stockings and a pair of black boots.

Madonna also sported a pair of black, oversized sunglasses, which she wore over her eyes for every shot.

She then accessorized with an assortment of diamond necklaces and a pair of silver hoop earrings.

She finalized this electrifying fit with long, crimped orange hair and a bright and bold red lip.

Madonna undoubtedly turned many heads with this fun and flashy fit.

Madonna makes a video with all of her fans burning questions

In another post, Madonna created and uploaded a video in which she answered her fan’s most re-occurring questions.

The post featured a small clip from the video as the camera casually followed Madonna around while she answered all of her fans’ questions.

In the clip, the singer sported a black Versace blazer dress whom she tagged in the video. The low-cut blazer featured an assortment of multi-colored pins scattered amongst the front of the piece.

She then paired the blazer with bright red, fingerless gloves and an assortment of silver necklaces and earrings.

The caption simply stated, “Answering all of your burning questions……… 🔥🔥🔥 Check out the full video, and don’t forget to listen to “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number One Remix Collection” out now everywhere!!!!”

Madonna certainly looked like a queen in her stylish Versace attire as she was kind enough to take the time to happily answer some burning hot questions.

Fans enjoyed the Q&A clip as it received 184k likes and over 5k comments.