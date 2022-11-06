Madonna at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-16/starmaxinc.com

While enjoying a recent night out, famed pop singer Madonna posed for a photo while wearing a lace lingerie top with ripped jeans and a black coat.

Wearing an array of jewelry and necklaces, the Material Girl singer paired the edgy outfit with matching lace gloves.

Madonna also opted for black tights underneath her jeans, bringing the sultry dark look together. Her lace top featured a plunging neckline that highlighted the singer’s bust.

The Queen of Pop wore her amber-blonde hair in a middle part with loose waves framing her face.

Opting for a chic makeup look, Madonna accentuated her blue eyes with eyeliner and mascara and wore a dark lipstick shade perfect for the fall season.

Posting the car picture on her Instagram Story, the 64-year-old shared the look with her 18 million followers on the platform.

Madonna posing for car photo. Pic credit: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna’s love life

Madonna has reportedly been linked to a number of romantic interests throughout her decades-long career, including former professional basketball star Dennis Rodman, rapper Tupac, actor Sean Penn, and actress Sandra Bernhard.

Several years ago, Madonna made headlines after she began dating Ahlamalik Williams, a backup dancer who’s 35 years younger than the Into The Groove singer.

Following reports in early 2022 that they had called it quits after three years together, Madonna was recently linked to 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell.

A source told Hollywood Life in September that the entertainer is “casually dating Andrew Darnell and although some of her friends think the fact that he is 23 is a bit strange, Madonna does not seem to care at all.”

Madonna talks vocal exercises and singing lessons

Though Madonna began topping the charts and churning out hits in the 1980s, she’s admitted that she was often criticized for her vocals and range earlier in her music career.

Revealing that she undertook a vocal coach for her role in the 1996 film Evita, Madonna told MOJO about the classes she’s taken to improve her skill, “I like to be a student. I like to go to classes. I like to study. I was happy to go and I have a great vocal coach.”

“Your vocal cords are muscles, so you do need to learn how to take care of yourself,” the Papa Don’t Preach songstress continued. “Partying is not a big part of taking care of your vocal cords. So you end up being the most boring person on the road.”