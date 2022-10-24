Madonna at The 2016 Billboard Women in Music in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Madonna looks unrecognizable in the photos she recently shared for her 18.5 million followers.

The pop icon wore a sheer black short-sleeved top underneath her romper-like lingerie.

The black corset bodice featured a plunging neckline, faux leather cups, and floral patchwork on the top.

Her shorts were baggier than the corset and adorned with a white geometric pattern.

Madonna accessorized her look with black thigh-high stockings and a bunch of silver necklaces.

Her necklaces ranged in length and style, with the most prominent pendant being the symbol for the New York Yankees. Other pendants included a few crosses, a dog tag, and a heart.

Pic credit: @madonna/Instagram

In another photo, Madonna added a pair of thick pink glasses to her look, which almost matched her hair perfectly.

Her shoulder-length bob was curled and parted to one side, offering a look at the pink, orange, and blonde highlights in her hair.

Madonna celebrated the anniversary of her book S.E.X.

Over the weekend, Madonna celebrated the 30th anniversary of her coffee table book S.E.X.

The book was controversial at the time, as it featured nude images of the singer as well as photos of queer couples embracing in a kiss.

What started as a celebratory post quickly turned into something else as the singer reflected on how her candor yielded shame.

Pic credit: @madonna/Instagram

The singer recalled how she spent years of her career being called, “a w***e, a witch, a heretic and the devil.”

She made the mistake of involving other celebrities in her post, seemingly taking credit for their careers.

“Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP,” she continued. “Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome b***hes ……. 🤡.”

Madonna triggers Cardi B to clap back

After Madonna shared her post, Cardi B made it clear that she wasn’t happy with the pop singer.

In a now-deleted tweet, Cardi B wrote, “I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth ..These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

Pic credit: @madonna/Instagram

The rapper continued clapping back in a series of tweets, which she later deleted, calling out Madonna for her tone.

Cardi B seemed to be offended most by being called “b***hes” and Madonna’s use of the clown emoji.

Did Madonna and Cardi B make up?

According to their recent tweets, the two have since made up, with Cardi B calling her conversation with Madonna “beautiful” and the pop singer stating her love for the rapper.

Pic credit: @iamcardib/Twitter

However, just a couple of hours later, Madonna added a questionable caption to a photo she shared on her Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @madonna/Instagram

After just being called out by Cardi B for calling her a clown, she shared lyrics from The Tears of a Clown by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles.

Seems suspicious!