Madonna shows off grown out manicure while wearing a cleavage-baring bustier and leather pants

Madonna stuns in a series of new photos on Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Madonna isn’t letting a manicure mishap get in the way of a photoshoot.

The Queen of Pop posed for several photos in a cleavage-baring bustier and leather pants as she showed her fans a close-up of her nails.

As many wonder who will play the songstress in the upcoming Madonna biopic, announced in 2020, she is keeping busy.

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, a trained actor, and Ozark star Julia Garner are reportedly in the run to play her.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Julia Fox, Kanye West’s new girlfriend, who met up with Madonna last month, is rumored to play Debi Mazar, the singer’s best friend.

Madonna rocks a sultry bustier while displaying manicure problem

In the first in a series of photos, Madonna makes a toast seemingly to her manicurist as she holds up a glass to the camera.

The singer shows off her ample cleavage wearing a black bustier with matching leather pants and a black jacket in the series of photos.

In the caption, she lamented on not being able to book an appointment with her manicurist, writing:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“This is what happens when my manicurist disappears……………. 🍾 🥂 😫 I Feel Sad.”

She had her blonde hair poker-straight and accessorized with several necklaces, including a choker and a cross pendant.

Madonna gives her Instagram followers a closer look at the broken nail with the photographer and lighting visible in a mirror behind her in the second photo.

The singer-songwriter strikes many poses before standing behind a bouquet of flowers and a statue.

Madonna previews upcoming music, teasing a comeback

The 63-year-old legend has teased new music, which is set to arrive this year and appears to be working with numerous artists.

In December last year, Madonna shared a photo in the studio with Swae Lee, one half of Hip Hop duo Rae Sremmurd.

“So great to be back in the studio making Music again………… 🎶 🎤 🖤……… Suprises in the New Year @swaelee @laurendelia @jozzy @burberry” she wrote in the caption.

Madonna also gave fans a behind-the-scenes of her creative process with a series of sultry photos, writing in the caption.

“I Do My Best Work In The Bathroom…………..🚽🚰🛁✍️ 🎥 🤓 #repost”

The singer shared a video, declaring, “I am the greatest” while in a music studio.

She showed some dance moves while eating sushi and gave fans a snippet of some music with producers Mike Dean and Sean Solymar.