Madonna shows off fit body in black bodysuit with chains and mesh sleeves

Madonna gave followers a new look in sexy bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Madonna looked fashionably seductive in a gothic bodysuit ahead of her performance on the NYC Pride Walk.

The 63-year-old pop legend has shown no signs of slowing down. Madonna, who recently split from her boyfriend has a packed schedule with an upcoming biopic, new music, and looking after her six children.

Madonna wows in a sexy black leather outfit

The Queen of Pop put her heeled boots in her hands as she crawled toward the camera, stomping them on the floor before transitioning into a phenomenal leather bodysuit.

“Justify My Love…..,…,.🏳️‍🌈💙 🏳️‍🌈💛 🏳️‍🌈💙🏳️‍🌈💛,” she wrote in the caption, teasing her pride performance alongside emojis of pride flags and colorful hearts showing love to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Madonna rocked the long sleeve black leather ensemble with chains, spiked chokers, and sultry fishnet stockings.

She is also accessorized with platinum hoop earrings to match the array of necklaces on her neck and the chains on the busty leather corset.

The pop queen also wore her blonde hair straight and finished the look with berry lipstick and even-toned makeup.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The video drew 3.4 million views and over 7,000 comments with her fans praising her stunning outfit as they anticipated her performance.

The caption, Justify My Love, referenced her 1990 hit single and music video, which was controversial due to its sexual images and depiction of bisexuality.

Madonna shared another video from her high-energy performance in New York City.

“Finally Enough Love…,,,,🏳️‍🌈💙🏳️‍🌈💛🌈💙🏳️‍🌈 Thank you NYC and all who were part of the show!! Happy Pride! ❤️‍🔥,” she wrote in the caption.

Madonna releases Finally Enough Love album

Madonna released a 16-track album, Finally Enough Love, which features some of her greatest hits.

The album features numerous remixes and marks Madonna achieving a record fifty number one songs on the US Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

In two months a 50-track version, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, is scheduled to be released on August 19 and contains features from Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Nicki Minaj.

In May, Madonna watched Gervonta Davis takes on Rolando Romero for the WBA Lightweight Championship in Brooklyn.

She also attended Britney Spears’s wedding earlier this month before heading back to New York.

They re-created the famous 2003 VMA onstage kiss. She took to her own Instagram to post a pic of the re-kiss and congratulate Brit and Sam Asghari.

“Britney you look so happy and in love. I wish you and Sam all the best! Last night was fun and sweaty!!” She wrote in the caption of her IG post about the wedding.