Madonna stuns in all-black lingerie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

No one knows how to wow their fans like Madonna. Sunday night, she was seen in elaborate-looking lingerie as she posed in her Beverly Hills Home.

The Vogue singer sported an all-black lingerie body suit. Most of the fabric was opaque except for the sheer lace around the bust. To highlight her tiny waist, she added a corset that had studded black belts wrapped around her.

For a jacket, she had on an attachable halter vest that went down to her knees. The vest also included thick belt detailing that went around her legs and accentuated her curves.

When she decided to go out, she rocked black patent leather boots and added a matching black blazer for a rockstar look.

She was accessory-heavy that night to really dress up her lingerie. She layered her diamond necklaces and added diamond chain bracelets, thick rings, fishnet stockings, evening gloves, and glitter-rimmed sunglasses. The Material Girl singer would later switch the glittery sunglasses for all-black ones and add a shiny silver bag.

For her makeup, she chose a striking look with rose gold eyeshadow, bleached brows, and a glossy pink lip to match her pink wavy shortcut.

Madonna has a great time in New York

October has been very kind to the mother of six. She was seen earlier this month in the Waverly inn having a grand time with close friend Henry Chesley.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Posing in front of the artwork, she was seen wearing a navy Balenciaga tracksuit. Keeping a sporty look, it kept white and grey stripes on the sleeves with ankle-length sweatpants that showed off her silver-heeled boots. As an ode to hip hop, she stacked multiple chains together, including those with NY and cross pendants. Madonna and Henry both wore matching black sunglasses while posing with pumpkins in hand.

“The Closest I’m Gonna Get to ♥️ James Baldwin.” she posted to Instagram

Madonna is heavily influenced by James Baldwin

What some people might not realize is Madonna is very familiar with James Baldwin’s work. In her movie Madame X, she conveyed the message that artists are supposed to “disturb the piece”. During her interview with Jimmy Fallon, she took it to heart and hoped she could do the same.

She said, “And so I hope that I have disturbed, not only your peace this afternoon, but people’s peace while they watch the show. I mean that in the best way.” She then had a little fun and slid across Jimmy’s desk.