Madonna poses in a sheer white bustier and ripped jeans

Madonna has been subject to plastic surgery speculation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Madonna posed for another racy photo in a white bustier and ripped jeans.

The Queen of Pop left some fans unsettled after sharing a TikTok video of a close-up of her face.

The 63-year-old singer has caused some debate among her fans, some of who criticize her risque photos.

She has also found critics in artists such as 50 Cent and Nelly, who roasted Madonna for her sexy photoshoots.

Madonna stuns in a sheer white bustier

The legendary singer posed in a bright pink Burberry and Supreme collab coat while rocking a white bustier and ripped denim jeans.

In the caption of the three photos, the Like a Prayer singer wrote the following:

“Thank you Riccardo @burberry ………. this new Collab is Supreme !! 🧥☂💦@riccardotisci17 @supremenewyork”

Madonna posed with her hands on her hips while looking into the camera.

She had her long blonde hair loose with a middle parting letting it flow on her sides, covering her ears.

Madonna also wore several necklaces, including two pendant crosses and a Cuban link choker.

The singer has been under fire for using filters on her photos, and fans were divided about the pictures.

“Holy sh*t— you only get more powerful and more beautiful! 🙌👏❤️,” one commenter wrote in reaction to the photos.

A critic lurking in the Instagram comment section criticized the singer’s use of filters, writing: “Queen of P[hotosh]op!”

However, another person argued that her use of a filter is apparent and doesn’t need to be announced with the following:

“It’s weird that ppl didn’t know you were using a filter 😢.”

Pic credit: @Madonna/Instagram

Madonna hit back at plastic surgery rumors

Madonna shared the clip of the impersonator singing last year in response to rumors she had a facelift, adding the caption: “Some Really Good Advice……..🤓 @madonnamasquerade.”

In the video, the comment, which says: “hahahahaha u should be worried about ur face lifts not my spelling,” appeared to be from TikTok and the Madonna impersonator claps back by singing a direct response.

A Madonna Masquerade sings, “Oh my God, just shut the f**k up,” in response to a comment about her alleged plastic surgery.

The 63-year-old singer has never confirmed or denied that she has had cosmetic surgery.

She has also defended her raunchy photos against critics such as 50 Cent after she faced criticism from the rapper.

The Frozen singer had a ‘free nipple’ photoshoot and image removed from her Instagram account.