Madonna has a lot to be thankful for as a top-selling musical artist who has broken records and has been a pioneer in the industry.

The singer shared what she was most grateful for in the tradition of Thanksgiving, but rather than writing her source of gratitude, she showed it.

The MDNA songstress celebrated her holiday surrounded by loved ones and shared photos of the get-together with her 18.6 million Instagram followers.

The carousel of photos showed pictures of Madonna with her children, a shot of an intricately designed place setting, and, of course, some solo images.

The singer started the post with a photo featuring her daughter, Lourdes Leon.

Madonna looked gorgeous in a black corset, decked out in layered bling. She wore multiple crosses and religious relics, along with some chains and gemstones, and her hair was freshly dyed in a red shade and crimped.

Madonna’s past and present gratitude

Lourdes seemed to be taking after her mother with a head-to-toe black ensemble that also showed skin.

Another photo showed Madonna standing in the center of a foyer, surrounded by her six children. She wore the same corset from an earlier shot with black close-toed boots and a midi skirt.

Madonna has always been a style icon, and her latest look was no exception. The corset and red hair may have been a nod to her iconic ’80s style when fans first got to know the edgy artist.

Although so much has changed since those early MTV days, much has stayed the same, like Madonna’s continuing tendency to push the envelope. Another thing that hasn’t wavered has been Madonna’s expression of gratitude.

She told Interview magazine, “We live very comfortable lives and, unfortunately, we have to have our noses rubbed in other people’s pain and suffering to realize how much we have and how much we have to be grateful for and to tune into that frequency of appreciation.”

Accordingly, Madonna has preached positivity and gratitude in her latest post.

Madonna’s MDNA Skin

Madonna also has amazing skin–another potential reason to be grateful.

She posted her surprisingly simple beautification routine with products like The Rose Mist containing Damask Roses & Ribose, retailing for $90. Madonna’s under-eye cream, The Eye Cream, features Hyaluronic Acid and Lotus Flower Extract and retails for $126.

Madonna touted her face cream, called The Finishing Cream, with Holy water and precursor ceramides as ingredients, retailing for $175.

Fans can purchase Madonna’s MDNA Skin on her website.