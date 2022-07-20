Madonna in busty lingerie cools off with fan

Madonna is cooling off during the heat wave in lingerie. Pic credit: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna is the queen of transformation, and a new share from the 63-year-old features a different look than she had before.

The pop singer, who recently attended Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari, shared a cheeky video as she posed in front of a fan, which blew air at her, possibly cooling her down from the heat. Madonna had a lot on her plate, with a biopic starring Julia Garner in the works.

She had time to post a video, originally posted on TikTok, which showed Madonna with a psychedelic filter as she zoomed in and out on her face.

The heavily-filtered Madonna sang to her own music and struck poses in front of a fan.

She sported bright red lipstick and cross earrings for the intimate share. Madonna’s blonde locks were in a side part and blew with the wind generated by the fan.

Madonna wore a black bustier with lace detailing and a plunging neckline. The skimpy ensemble allowed her icy necklaces to shine, with a dog tag, cross, and multiple chunky chains.

Madonna lip-syncs to her song Hung Up in lingerie

Madonna lip-synched to Hung Up, her 2005 techno song from Confessions on a Dance Floor.

The pop star sang for 38 seconds, dancing and offering different looks at her lingerie.

She wrote in the caption, “It’s hot in my room! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #finallyenoughlove #hungup.”

Madonna shared the video with her 18.4 million Instagram followers and received attention for the post.

Madonna is involved in a new biopic about her life, starring Julia Garner

Madonna has another exciting project in the works — a film about her life, where she played an integral role in the new biopic about her journey to stardom. Along with famed-director Diablo Cody, Madonna reportedly worked on the script for more than a year before delivering it to studios in 2021, where Universal won a bidding war for the project.

Variety revealed that Ozark’s Julia Garner received an offer for the role of Madonna after months of grueling competition.

The audition process for the role was reported as strenuous because the musical talents required included extensive singing and dancing. There were multiple audition callbacks, 11-hour daily choreography sessions, and singing auditions before casting was completed.

Numerous contenders were reportedly in the running to play Madonna, including Alexa Demie, who starred as Maddie Perez on the HBO series Euphoria and her Euphoria costar, Sydney Sweeney. Also in contention were Midsommar actress Florence Pugh and Australian actress Odessa Young, who starred in Looking for Grace.

The Inventing Anna star was reportedly a favorite of Madonna herself.