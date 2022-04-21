Madonna flashes barely there underwear and her fans continue to worry

Madonna took to TikTok with her latest selfie video that featured her pantless. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Fans of Madonna have voiced their concerns about the Material Girl’s lack of material in her latest TikTok video.

Madonna, 63, has been seemingly active on her social media accounts lately – especially on the popular video streaming app, TikTok. She has mostly become known on the platform for posting simple, short videos of her face with a filter over the top.

Madonna posted a video that panned down to her underwear

The singer posted a video to her TikTok account that has racked up over 1.5 million views in less than a day.

The short selfie video started with Madonna showing off her long, blonde hair and black lace top before moving the camera angle down to reveal her wearing tiny black underwear.

After the quick peek, the “Queen of Pop” brought the camera back up and displayed her same neutral facial expression.

Watch the video below:

She uploaded the video without a caption and added CKay’s song Love Nwantiti in the background.

Fans were concerned after seeing Madonna’s ‘questionable’ video

Many of Madonna’s 1.8 million TikTok followers have taken to the singer’s comment section to voice their concerns and opinions on her latest video.

One user wrote, “I LOVE Madonna but seriously – what is going on with her lately!?”

Pic credit: @madonna/TikTok

“My first comment ever!! I just can’t help but feel like she is lost or troubled,” user @mes19809 commented.

Pic credit: @madonna/TikTok

Another user chimed in with a few questions for the singer – “Madonna, you good? If you need help, blink 3 times. Seriously, are you ok?”

Pic credit: @madonna/TikTok

Some fans even took their concerns to other social media platforms, including Twitter.

“Did Madonna just flash me on TikTok,” one user tweeted.

Pic credit: @NorthwestNick/Twitter

@Billyhammock joined in on the Madonna conversation with a suggestion – “Someone needs to take Madonna’s TikTok away from her.”

Pic credit: @billyhammock/Twitter

Similarly, @groupiel0v3r tweeted their advice to the Popstar – “Madonna stop this madness you keep pulling on TikTok.”

Madonna stop this madness you keep pulling on TikTok pic.twitter.com/RuItlOR1DN — The One and Only, Gianni (@groupiel0v3r) April 16, 2022

While some fans offered their advice, others just popped in to ask if Madonna was “ok.”

Pic credit: @MsKiKi_Dinero/Twitter

Although Madonna may have uploaded some content that had people concerned, some fans are finding her current videos to be nothing short of entertaining. “Just a reminder, Madonna’s #TikTok is fun to follow,” one user tweeted.

Fans of Madonna can be sure to be on the lookout for more questionable content posted by the singer on her social media accounts. Whether she will be wearing pants or not, however, is unpredictable.