Madonna explains concept behind NSFW NFT series with Beeple

Madonna has explained the concept behind her collaboration with digital artist, Beeple, to produce an x-rated NFT series

The 63-year-old Queen of Pop joined forces with Mike Winkelmann, aka Beeple, to create a series called the Mother of Creation.

The totally not safe for work non-fungible token series features an entirely naked Madonna as she appears to give birth to a variety of strange things, including trees, butterflies, and other creepy crawlies.

All proceeds from the sale of these NFTs will go to charities that benefit “women and children around the world.”

Madonna calls NFTs with Beeple a ‘labor of love’

On the website, Madonna calls the NFTs “a labor of love a year in the making, as both artists partnered to connect to the idea of creation and motherhood through these visualizations.”

In a statement, Madonna said she wanted to investigate the concept of creation: “Not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity. Most importantly we wanted to use this opportunity to benefit mothers and children who are most in need right now.”

The Like A Virgin singer also claimed that she’d been working on the project with Beeple for a year and added: “I was excited to have the opportunity to share my vision of the world as a mother and an artist with Mike’s own unique point of view. It’s been an amazing journey building this together from an intellectual idea to an emotional story, giving birth to art.”

Madonna posted a short video to Instagram where she’s seen briefly discussing the concept with Beeple. She captioned the video: “[Beeple] and I give birth to an urban, burned out, post-apocalyptic masterpiece!!!!”

There are three NFTs in the series. The first, titled Mother of Nature, shows Madonna lying in a laboratory where she ‘gives birth’ to a massive leafy tree.

The second is called Mother of Evolution and features butterflies emerging from the singer’s vagina. The third and thankfully final clip is called Mother of Evolution and features, in the singer’s own words, a metal centipede.

Madonna: Queen of weird?

Madonna seems to be embracing the weird and the strange in recent times, and she is becoming increasingly well known and mocked for her bizarre videos and images posted to social media.

A video posted to Instagram last month featured the singer using a heavy cartoon filter and complaining about having “some weird fur” feeling in the back of her throat. This was preceded by a previous video where she spoke of breathing in “the COVID-19 air.”