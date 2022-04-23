Madonna dances pantless at Burberry party

Madonna dances pantless. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Madonna continued to push the envelope in a new video posted to social media.

The 63-year-old pop star danced to the beat in an all-black ensemble. She showed that pants are unnecessary as she grooved to the music and waved her hands in the air.

Madonna was an attendee at an exclusive Burberry event where she revealed that she met songstress Erykah Badu. She gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at the swanky event in a video of her dance moves.

Madonna takes off her pants in a Burberry dance

Madonna danced with no pants in her latest Instagram video. She wore her blonde hair in braids for the video. The video took place at a private home where Burberry held a star-studded fashion event in Los Angeles.

Madonna rocked black sunglasses inside as she danced to the beat. She sported a plunging black bodysuit, sky-high platform heeled black boots, and fishnet stockings.

She revealed that she finally got the chance to meet songwriter Erykah Badu in the caption.

She wrote in the caption, “Don’t Stop!! Had So much fun at the @burberry party!! Finally got to meet the great @erykahbadu Thank you @riccardotisci17 #fkatwigs.”

Madonna danced to Papi Bones by FKA Twigs in the fun video. The Material Girl singer gyrated to the beat and turned away from the camera at one point in the video. She wore fingerless gloves on her hands, and she pointed and gestured as she danced.

Pic credit: @madonna/Instagram

She showed that age is nothing but a number as she had the time of her life. But not everyone agreed with that sentiment. One commenter wrote, “Grow up.”

Another commenter wondered, “Why are there holes kicked in the wall?”

Pic credit: @madonna/Instagram

The comment referenced the holes near Madonna’s feet as she danced.

Madonna places her home on the market

Madonna showed that the rich get richer as she placed her home up for sale last week. She owned the home for less than a year, but she could make seven figures for possessing the property.

The Wall Street Journal shared that the Queen of Pop placed her Hidden Hills home on the market for $25.9 million.

Madonna bought the pad in 2021 for $19.3 million from singer The Weeknd.

The singer stands to make $6 million if she successfully sells the 12,000-square-foot home for the asking price.

The swanky estate features nine bathrooms and a dance studio, which Madonna added to the home.