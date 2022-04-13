Madonna confuses fans with another weird video, has ‘absolutely no regrets’ 

Madonna posts another strange, edited video on social media. Pic credit: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna’s creative and artistic expression continues to puzzle fans.

The Vogue singer shared a bizarre video on her social media that featured heavy filters.

Madonna has reinvented herself throughout the years, and 2022 is no different. She posted a video with a filter that made her resemble a cartoon. Fans likened Madonna to a Bratz Doll in the video, which was under one minute long.

Madonna had parting words of wisdom for viewers, “Absolutely no regrets.”

Madonna posts another strange, edited video on social media

Madonna’s latest social media post reveals a cartoon-like version of the singer.

The strange video begins with Madonna licking a sweet-treat three times and then drinking from a glittery bottle of water. Her blonde hair has a side part, and the filter adds barrettes to her hair. She sports chunky diamond crosses that also glitter thanks to the filter. She wears animated pink glasses, also from the filter.

She laments, “It’s so horrible when you have something in your throat, and you don’t know what it is.” A male voice in the background jokes, “That’s what they say,” to which Madonna replies, “No, seriously, it’s like some weird fur.”

Madonna gazes at her jewelry and says it is dope but “not even real.” Then she says, “But everything about this filter is real.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Madonna ends the video with, “I’m finished, Absolutely no regrets.”

Pic credit: @Madonna/Instagram

One disappointed fan said, “Where’s the Madonna that I knew and loved for decades? I’m just bewildered at this point. I understand continued reinvention, but …”

Pic credit: @Madonna/Instagram

Another fan wrote sarcastically, “Uh oh.. Madonna is having fun, how dare she. Let the media and fan outrage ensue.”

Madonna faces backlash from 50 Cent over new look

Madonna’s transformation has fans and Hollywood stars turning their heads. Madonna shared a thirst trap in December and received criticism from 50 Cent.

The rapper said, “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out if she don’t get her old a** up. LMFAO.”

Madonna was quick to clap back at the rapper. She said, “Now you decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career Is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. [You’re] just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age! Too bad there are no sour grapes emogees.”

She also accused 50 of pretending to be her friend.

Madonna is no stranger to criticism over her four-decade-long career, and she has learned to handle it like a pro.