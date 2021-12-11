Madonna calls out 50 Cent’s ‘fake apology’ for mocking her nude photos with bizarre filter

Madonna continues to feud with 50 Cent after calling out his apology. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Madonna isn’t satisfied with 50 Cent’s apology and has reignited their social media beef. She clapped back in a video using a bizarre filter.

Before Instagram deleted Madonna’s free the nipple photoshoot, which she reposted, 50 Cent roasted one of the photos.

He shared the photo in which Madonna was face down under a bed with her derriere facing the camera.

He wrote in the caption, “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old a** up. LMFAO.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the Like a Prayer singer called him out in an Instagram video, and he apologized in a since deleted post.

Madonna frequently takes racy photos and posts them on Instagram. After her lingerie photos got deleted, she reposted the Instagram photos but edited out her nipples to comply with the social media company’s guidelines.

Madonna picks apart 50 Cent’s apology

Madonna decided she wasn’t done with 50 Cent this week, responding almost a week later to his apology.

In the caption of the Instagram photo she wrote, “Delayed Clap back for 50 cent And his fake apology👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 ….…..,..Ive been busy, better late then never!!! Had. some things I needed to say.”

In a video posted to her account on Friday, the pop icon said, “You were trying to shame me. You were trying to humiliate me. Your apology is fake, it’s bulls**t, and it’s not valid. Let me just hit those four, five points about your apology being invalid.”

The 63-year-old continued, “Number one, it’s not hard to find footage of you and me hanging out.”

She proceeded to play throwback footage of them hanging out on set before listing off the rest of her points.

The singer said 50 Cent’s apology is invalid because he doesn’t know what he apologizes for.

Madonna blasted the rapper for his “misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks.”

Madonna rejected his assertion that the post mocking her nudes hurt her feelings and she called him out for saying he didn’t benefit from the Instagram post.

Using a cartoon filter, the pop star listed many reasons he would benefit from social media stating, “We want attention, we want people to buy our products, we want people to invest in our brands….”

Madonna concluded the video by choosing to forgive and said she hoped the rapper would “wake up and see a different point of view” before wishing him the best.