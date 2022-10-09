Madisyn Shipman stuns in tiny green dress

Madisyn Shipman stunned in a green minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Madisyn Shipman had fans green with envy as she modeled a stunning green minidress in a new photo posted by the actress.

Shipman is best known for her role as Kenzie Bell on the popular Nickelodeon show Game Shakers.

The 19-year-old actress has built up a vast 2.1 million followers on Instagram and has become a hit elsewhere on social media, with a massive 1.9 million following her on TikTok.

Taking to Instagram to post her latest fit, she perched outdoors on a set of stairs, posing in a lime green strapless minidress and pretty nude-heeled sandals.

She bent one knee to her chest and posed with her arms by each side, showing off several gold and white bangles.

Her nails were perfectly manicured in a nude shade with a coral tip, which appeared to match her toenails.

She further accessorized the dress with gold hoop earrings and gold necklaces of varying lengths. One appeared to have a white diamond-shaped pendant, while another was gold and round.

She captioned the post, “Some people are settling down, some people are settling, and some people refuse to settle for anything less than butterflies 🦋”

Fans go wild for Madisyn Shipman’s little green number

Fans seemed to love the outfit, with many commenting to express their delight.

They praised her for her beauty, with one fan saying, “You’re absolutely gorgeous ❤️❤️,” and another chimed in, “Totally stunning 🔥🔥🔥.”

One fan simply said, “omg😍,” while another agreed with the sentiment of the star’s caption as they wrote, “Know your worth always @madisynshipman 🤗♥️.”

Pic credit: @madisynshipman/Instagram

Madisyn Shipman is a talented singer and musician

Madisyn, who was previously linked to The Umbrella Academy star Aidan Gallagher, is also a keen musician.

Sharing a classy black and white image on Instagram, the star held a guitar in her lap as she appeared to play a tune.

Her long blonde locks were tied up into a loose braid which fell in front of her shoulder, and the strap of the asymmetric outfit she wore.

Rocking a pair of cowboy boots on her feet, she captioned the image, “Cowboy take me away.”

She has previously released music, debuting Flying Solo in 2021, where she sang about coming out of a difficult relationship.

Speaking to Hollywood Life, she said, “The truth is that I had my heart broken last year. I started journaling my feelings, one of my ways of therapy.”

She continued, “While journaling my sadness, I realized that I would be fine and that I needed to step up and move forward. Out of my pain, I realized that I didn’t need a boyfriend in my life to feel worthy, and that it was time for me to be comfortable with myself.”

Earlier this year, she released another track, Nobody.

Posting to Instagram, she said, “This song means so much to me. When we wrote this song I was in a bad head space. Sometimes we can be our worst critic.”

She ended the post by writing, “Sometimes the pressure can be overwhelming and you can expect too much from yourself. Everyday I’m grateful for the experiences that I have but some days I wish I was nobody. I hope y’all can relate :).”