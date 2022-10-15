Madisyn Shipman was a vision in pink in a new photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Actress Madisyn Shipman was pretty in pink as she likened herself to the sweet treat cotton candy in a new photograph shared with fans.

The 19-year-old Nickelodeon star, known best for her role as Kenzie Bell in Game Shakers, wore a feminine and fluffy cropped jacket in the pretty pink snap.

She teamed the fluffy number with a small white crop top that showed off her abs and a trendy belly-button piercing, and a white skirt that contained a pink floral pattern.

Madisyn leaned an arm against the wall and rested her head in her hand for the photo, and with her other hand, she gripped the opening of her jacket gently.

Her long auburn locks were styled with a loose wave in a middle parting, and they fell in front of the star’s chest. Her makeup was simple and stunning, as she rocked a pink glossy lip and lashings of mascara.

Madisyn accessorized the outfit with a large love heart-shaped ring on her middle finger and a pink pearl necklace from jewelry designer Kristina Wright, who she tagged in the post. She was wearing the Mallory Necklace in Hot Pink Pearls and the Pearl Heart Ring, both of which are priced at $175.00 and $40.00.

She captioned the sweet snap, “I’m just here for the cotton candy 🎀.”

Madisyn Shipman wows fans with cotton candy look

Madisyn’s fans were tickled pink with the feminine fit, with many leaving comments to express their delight.

With many opting to comment with love heart and heart-eyes emojis, some left words of praise for the actress.

One fan wrote, “You are the sweetest,” while another enjoyed the pastel ensemble writing, “Pretty in pink.”

Pic credit: @madisynshipman/Instagram

Madisyn Shipman stuns in tiny green minidress

Madisyn appears to be a big fan of the jewelry and can be seen adorning various pieces from the brand across her social media.

Monsters and Critics recently reported on how fabulous Madisyn looked in a gorgeous green minidress, in which she was modeling more of the jewelry.

The actress reposted a video montage from the jewelry brand, which said, “Absolute beauty @madisynshipman you took our breathe away ❤️.”

In the video, Madisyn wore a variety of necklaces of varying lengths that glistened in the sunshine as she posed from an outdoor location.

The footage then cut to another clip of Madisyn elegantly walking down a set of stairs wearing the colorful green minidress.

Strapless and featuring a belt at the waist, the dress hugged her body tightly showing off her incredible figure.

The video came to an end as the camera zoomed in once again on the multiple necklaces, finally ending with Madisyn’s face in the shot as she have a playful smile to the viewer.