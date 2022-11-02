Madisyn Shipman in plunging crop top and thigh-skimming miniskirt says ‘Cowboy up’

Madisyn Shipman looked gorgeous in a Barbie Halloween costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Hollywood starlet Madisyn Shipman really shook things up this Halloween as she donned a Barbie-meets-wild west costume.

The festive getup featured a tiny pink tutu that gave way to her miles-long legs in bright fishnet stockings and blush-pink platform heels.

Madisyn also sported a glitzy bra under a shiny cropped jacket that unveiled her toned abs.

The cherry on top of the look was a bedazzled cowboy hat that rested over her curly blonde locks.

Best known for her role as Kenzie Bell on the Nickelodeon sitcom Game Shakers, Madisyn is clearly no stranger to the spotlight.

She struck several cheeky poses for the camera, and her mouth was left joyfully wide open in every snap.

She captioned the post, “Cowboy up, buttercup ;)🎀 @barbie.”

Now, as you can imagine, there are other share-worthy posts on Madisyn’s account.

Madisyn Shipman shared dreamy close up photo for Kristina Wright jewelry partnership

Madisyn looked ethereal in a recent photo wearing gorgeous gold jewelry by designer Kristina Wright, who she tagged in the post.

The 19-year-old North Carolina native frequently shares her favorite pieces of jewelry from the collection on her social media page.

This particular post featured a stunning necklace stack and a pair of statement hoop earrings.

Madisyn’s large brown eyes gazed off into another dimension, with her super long lashes nearly grazing her eyebrows.

She showed off her sense of humor in the caption, writing, “I’d like a cheeseburger, please, large fries, and a Cosmopolitan!”

Madisyn Shipman sizzled in strapless black top with super-long hair extensions

In late October, Madisyn shared a photo on Instagram wearing a strapless black patterned top that showed off her sun-kissed skin and sculpted arms beautifully.

A pair of high-waisted black denim pants sat just below the top, offering a tiny peek at her toned tummy.

The rising star has been very candid about her use of hair extensions, and she rocked her very best golden tresses for this look.

She accessorized with a stack of silver chain necklaces and complimenting hoop earrings.

Madisyn gave a shout-out to YouTube star Rebecca Black in the caption, saying, “It’s Friday – Friday!! On a scale of 1 to Rebecca Black, how much do you love Friday?”

When asked what advice she would give to other young aspiring actresses, Madisyn replied, “Always follow your dreams, because you can do anything you put your mind to. That is what I always go by.”