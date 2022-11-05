Madisyn Shipman stunned in a matching plaid ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Former Nickelodeon star Madisyn Shipman wowed fans in a matching top and shorts combo as she claimed she wanted their opinions on her new music.

Madisyn, who played Kenzie Bell on the popular Nickelodeon show Game Shakers, donned a houndstooth pattern crop top and paired it with matching shorts.

The top had a sweetheart neckline and thin straps which were complemented by the 19-year-old’s sculpted shoulders.

Her tiny shorts featured a shiny gold button in the center and two black rectangles with a gold button on each providing pocket detailing.

The outfit showcased her trim figure and showed a hint of her midriff as she posed against an outdoor wall with greenery behind her.

Madisyn accessorized the look with beautiful jewelry by designer Kristina Wright who she regularly promotes on her socials.

The starlet was dripping in jewels as she adorned several gold rings on her fingers, some dainty bangles around both wrists, and hoops in her ears.

She also wore an array of necklaces, all of varying lengths around her neck, one featuring a large heart pendant with a jagged edge.

Another was a thick gold beaded chocker necklace, while the third was much thinner with some pearl detailing.

Madisyn enlists the help of fans for upcoming album

In addition to her acting, Madisyn is also a talented singer, having released her debut single Flying Solo last year and is currently working on an upcoming album.

The stunning blonde beauty asked her fans, “Hey friends, Would you like to be the FIRST to hear my new music?? I am SO excited to share these with you!”

She went on to say, “I would be forever grateful for your input and help on deciding on which songs to include on my upcoming album. I want you to be a part of it!”

The singer revealed that she had been working on her album this year and she is preparing to release some demos for her fans to listen to and vote on which should reach the tracklist.

She encouraged honest feedback by saying, “Your feedback is what will ultimately be the deciding factor – so please help, I am counting on you.”

Madisyn Shipman channels her inner Barbie for Halloween

Madisyn was pretty in pink as she dressed up as wild west inspired Barbie for the spooky holiday.

The all-pink outfit included a crystal-embellished cowboy hat and a skimpy little tutu that showed off her long toned legs.

She rocked a Barbie pink patent jacket of cropped length, which she wore partially unzipped to show off a sparkly bra underneath,

The outfit showcased her incredible figure which she accessorized with bright pink fishnet stockings and pastel pink platform heels.

She playfully posed for the carousel post of pics, which she captioned, “Cowboy up, buttercup ;)🎀 @barbie.”

Fans went wild for the Barbie-inspired costume, showering the post with hundreds of comments and over 46k likes.