Madison Pettis wants eyes up top with bathrobe slipping down

Madison Pettis is stunning as her bathrobe slips its way off her, but she wants eyes up top. The former Disney star is fresh from an Instagram udpate that took her 4 million+ fans prisoner, giving the supermodels a run for their money as she went robe-style, but it was caption game strong, too, for the 23-year-old.

Madison, who has been making bikini headlines as she welcomes summer, was here clad for more of a self-care session. Fans don’t seem to care, as long as they see her.

Madison Pettis stuns in bathrobe snaps

The Cory in the House star posed indoors as she gazed down the lens, seen inside a living room and seated as she wore a slinky, soft white bathrobe worn off-the-shoulder and showing some chest.

Flaunting her flawless brown curls and plump pout, the social media sensation rocked a red lip as she wrapped one arm around the other, also highlighting her claw-like manicure.

Madison struck another pose as fans swiped, also tagging her hair and makeup artists for the glam shoot.

“Baby brown eyes,” the beauty wrote, seemingly wanting fans to check out her peepers.

The post comes hot on the heels of one seeing Madison up her infuencer game. She’s been cherry-picked by mogul Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line, joining promo faces including rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Kash Doll, plus Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney. Posing while lounging around a wooden floor in April, the star flaunted her sensational figure in a skimpy printed undies sheet and with a set of books on the floor. “Careful with words, but it’s still hard to read me,” she wrote, then confirming her ambassador status with Savage X Fenty.

Madison Pettis is loving her RiRi undies gig

“They just make all women and anyone who wants to wear the clothes feel super sexy in their skin, and I just really wanted to be part of it,” Madison told Teen Vogue of her work with the brand. “It’s really fun getting into it with a brand that you just already loved, and that’s owned by your icon Rihanna.”

Of her rising career, the He’s All That star said that you “have to be really patient and persistent with whatever goal you’re trying to do in the entertainment industry or anything you’re trying to achieve for yourself, like it’s a long game. And you’ve got to believe in yourself the whole way. There’s so many ups and downs you don’t see. But eventually, I think it’s all worth it.”