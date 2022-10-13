Madison Pettis stuns in sheer lingerie to boost sales

Madison Pettis’ face. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Being chosen to represent Rihanna‘s lingerie line is a big deal for models, actresses, and starlets everywhere. Not everyone has the chance to connect with such a noteworthy brand.

It just so happens that Madison Pettis is a Savage X Fenty ambassador, which means she’s part of Rihanna‘s squad when it comes to promoting new lingerie.

Madison has made a name for herself as an actress in tons of epic movies and TV shows over the years, but now she’s becoming well-known for something else.

Her modeling career is already impressive enough to keep up with based on some of the gorgeous photoshoots she’s been a part of in recent months.

In the latest pictures she shared on social media, she is wearing some of the most beautiful lingerie ever as an official Savage X Fenty ambassador.

There’s a reason thousands of people have double-tapped her pictures and hundreds of people have left positive feedback in the comment section.

Madison Pettis looks flawless in lingerie

Seeing Madison twirl around in a series of seductive pictures wearing lingerie from the Savage X Fenty line is an amazing sight. Rihanna obviously has a keen eye for detail when it comes to designing the most attractive possible pieces of intimate clothing and undergarments.

In the pictures, Madison is wearing a lacy blue bra with matching underwear. The bra has somewhat of a see-through cape attached to the back that dips low enough to show off her shoulders but hides her bottom.

The sheer material covers Madison up while still showing off her flat stomach, toned legs, chest, and stunning figure. The bra and underwear are both covered in an assortment of flowers in different colors ranging from orange to green to white and dark blue.

Madison Pettis is red hot

Madison certainly looks amazing in lingerie from the Savage X Fenty brand, but that’s not the only brand she’s connected to at the moment.

In another group of pictures, Madison posed in a red corset-style top with cut-out strips along the sides of her stomach. She paired the top with a black mini skirt that showed off tons of leg.

Madison had the right idea in mind when she chose her shoes because she went with black boots with thick high heels. The actress accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, bracelets, earrings, a ring, and a sparkly purse covered in rhinestones.

In the caption, she shouted out a brand called Revolve. Revolve is a retail company known for selling trendy pieces of clothing to women of all shapes and sizes.