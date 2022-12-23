Madison Pettis is in the Christmas spirit. Pic credit: @madisonpettis/Instagram

Madison Pettis is rocking red ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The 24-year-old former Disney Channel star donned red lingerie in her latest campaign for Savage X Fenty.

She put together a reel of herself doing various Christmas activities while wearing the red bra, red see-through skirt, and knee-high red stockings. Madison put on white strappy heels to tie the look together and make it even more Christmasy.

This isn’t her first look from her new partnership with Savage X Fenty, but it’s definitely the most festive.

Madison was cheeky with her caption, writing, “Christmas n chill 🎁 @savagexfenty #savagexambassador.”

While she may have been chillin’, her look sent hearts racing.

Madison Pettis is a Savage X Fenty ambassador

Savage X Fenty is by the famed songstress Rihanna. She often enlists other celebrities to be ambassadors for her brand, which in turn helps them grow.

Madison Pettis is an ambassador who shares some of her favorite looks on her Instagram. Most recently, she rocked a black lingerie look for the brand.

The brand was built to be size-inclusive, and Rihanna takes running the business very seriously. Fenty is her baby, and the women she enlists to help promote her business are all shapes and sizes.

On her ambassador page on the Savage X Fenty website, Madison picks out some of her favorite looks for followers to shop. It’s a win-win situation for the actress and the brand.

Madison Pettis shares skincare tips

Madison Pettis has gorgeous skin, which isn’t all thanks to good genes.

The He’s all That actress spoke to Teen Vogue earlier this year and revealed her skincare secrets, which begin with a serum she loves.

Salicylic acid is one of her favorite things to use when experiencing a breakout. Madison talks about having super-sensitive combination skin, which isn’t always easy to maintain. However, she has some go-to products that make life a little easier for the actress.

She said, “I realized it’s quality over quantity. A simple, more effective skincare routine is better for me. I have super-sensitive combination skin. So it’s all about sensitive skin care products for me — being gentle with stuff that works.”

It only makes sense that when finding a product she liked, Madison teamed up with the company to help promote the products. She did some work with Bubble, where she seemed to find the best products. Madison was a fan ahead of the partnership, making it a match made in heaven.

Madison Pettis may only be 24, but she is living her best life while promoting products she loves.