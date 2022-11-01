Madison Pettis smiles for the camera in gold hoop earrings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Madison Pettis is all grown up and posing for pictures in lovely lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line.

When she isn’t rocking items from Rihanna’s line of stunning designs, she’s dressing up in other trendy and fashionable pieces of clothing.

For Halloween in particular, Madison decided to go all out with her jaw-dropping costume that deserves endless attention.

The actress wore a costume that might remind her fans of movies from the unforgettable Twilight saga and shows like The Vampire Diaries.

Madison didn’t skip out on any details when it comes to her accessories or her dramatic face of makeup, either.

If any celebrity should be considered the winner of a holiday like Halloween, it should be Madison based on her costume and all of the effort she put in.

Madison Pettis was a sultry Halloween vampire

Madison looked absolutely incredible for Halloween dressed like a vampire in one of the most sultry costumes possible. The gorgeous starlet wore a corset top with lacy material over the chest covered in a gothic-looking design.

A few inches of skin in her midsection were easy to see beneath the lacy leggings she was wearing on the bottom. The sleeves of Madison’s costume draped over her shoulders in an elegant and classy way. They were made of a sheer material that was covered in a dark floral pattern.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Madison Pettis wears a vampire costume. Pic credit: @madisonpettis/Instagram

Madison wore a choker necklace that came with a blue crystal along with a red gem dangling in the center.

Her makeup looked dramatic and haunting with fake blood dripping from her lips. Her red lipstick perfectly covered her lips, and so did the rest of her cosmetics.

She went with some faded eyebrow tint, red eyeshadow, lashes, mascara, blush, and foundation. She wore her hair in perfect ringlets framing both sides of her face.

Madison Pettis is an incredible Savage X Fenty model

Rihanna is particular about who she chooses to represent her brand, Savage X Fenty. As of now, Madison is an ambassador for the beloved lingerie company.

Madison posed for a series of photos wearing a yellow bra and underwear set from Savage X Fenty. The cups of the bra came together to provide the perfect amount of lift in her chest area.

The underwear was made of sheer lace with thick straps on both sides of her waist. Madison accessorized the matching set with a simple bracelet around one wrist and a pair of hoop earrings dangling near her neck.

She wore her long black hair and smooth waves while showing off her flat stomach and toned physique.