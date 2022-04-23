Madison Pettis offers ‘eye candy’ in bikini

Madison Pettis smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Madison Pettis is serving up “eye candy” while in a bikini, and she’s getting major likes. The 23-year-old actress is fresh from showing off her enviable swimsuit body on Instagram, posting for her army of followers, and confirming she attended Coachella.

The annual music festival in Palm Springs, CA, welcomed stars including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, plus actress Bella Thorne.

Madison Pettis stuns in pastel bikini

Madison posed knocking the camera dead as she enjoyed a quiet and leafy terrace spot. Perching her rear on a white-piped and navy blue outdoor couch, the brunette wowed in a pool-ready and boho look, flaunting her trim figure in a plunging, stringy, and pastel purple bikini.

Showing off her toned abs as the cute bikini boasted skimpy bottoms and a beaded top detailing, the Seven Pounds star also went cowgirl style in white knee-high boots, with purple hair clips and hoop earrings dressing the ensemble up.

A quick swipe showed the beauty resting against a white wall and in the same look, here sending the camera a soft gaze.

Anyone wanting Pettis’ gorgeous smile only had to keep swiping, with one snap seeing her flashing her pearly whites as she stretched one arm up and angled her hips.

“Eye candy,” Madison captioned the gallery, confirming she was attending a “pre-festival pool party with @revolve.” She also shouted out Monica Hansen Beachwear for her look.

Fans have left Madison over 250,000 likes. The photo directly followed one showing the star’s endorsement potential – here, she was influencing for mogul Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Madison Pettis fronts Rihanna’s underwear line

Posing in a stunning floral undies set complete with a matching duster worn open, Madison wowed the camera while indoors and showing off her killer hips and cleavage. “If I told you that a flower bloomed in a dark room would you trust it? 🌼 @savagexfenty #savagexambassador,” she wrote. Savage x Fenty is also fronted by celebrities including rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Kash Doll, singer Christina Milian, plus Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.

Touching on her rising career as she spoke to Teen Vogue last year, the He’s All That star noted that “you just have to be really patient and persistent with whatever goal you’re trying to do in the entertainment industry or anything you’re trying to achieve for yourself, like it’s a long game.” The social media sensation added that “not everything happens overnight.”