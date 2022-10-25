Madison Pettis stuns on the 2019 #REVOLVEawards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Madison looked incredible in an all-yellow lingerie look.

She posed in the look to promote her partnership with the popular brand Savage X Fenty, created by Rihanna.

She is currently a brand ambassador and did not disappoint with her new campaign photo.

The actress wore a bright yellow two-piece lingerie set, revealing her amazing physique.

She paired the look with her signature natural makeup look and gold hoop earrings.

From posing in sheer lingerie to her bikini photoshoots, Madison has shown that she is a fashionista.

Madison Pettis loves Savage X Fenty

This isn’t the first time that Madison has posed in Savage X Fenty. The influencer recently showed off a full look from the brand.

She wore a burnt orange top that was twisted to her bralette line, showing off her waist.

The actress put on matching short shorts, put her hair in a high ponytail and wore a thin silver bracelet.

She was photographed by iconic photographer Nesrin Danan, who has also photographed Halsey and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Madison has worked with Savage X Fenty for a while and has nothing but nice things to say about its products.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, she said, “They just make all women and anyone who wants to wear the clothes feel super sexy in their skin, and I just really wanted to be part of it.”

Madison Pettis’ acting career

Since starting her career when she was only eight years old, Madison has proven her acting longevity. She’s been in everything from Hannah Montanna to Netflix’s recently hit film He’s All That, which starred influencer Addison Rae.

The actress has been open about how nice it has been to have her fans grow up with her throughout her acting career.

In an interview with Byrdie, she said, “It’s been cool to have my fans grow up with me. I started my acting career with Disney, and as I’ve gotten older, the projects I’ve done have naturally matured over time. I also love that my fans can keep up with me on social media because it’s a great way for them to get to know me better.”

Her most recent role was as Hannah in the Paramount original film Margaux alongside actress Vanessa Morgan, which was released last month.

Madison’s next acting project is for the film Deltopia, which the late Olivia Newton-John produced. It does not have a release date yet.