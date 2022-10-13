Madison Pettis gets dolled up in orange underwear

Madison Pettis wears orange lingerie for Savage X Fenty. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Madison Pettis wowed her followers with a sultry picture in orange lingerie. The Savage X Fenty ambassador showed off pieces from the Dolled Up Collection.

Madison sported an orange bra and panty set. The bra was fastened in the front with a silver clip and had colorful flowers printed on it.

The panties were also orange with the same colorful flowers and were v-waisted, dipping well below her navel, showing off her incredible abs.

The ex-Disney star added a simple silver bracelet to her wrist. She also wore silver hoop earrings.

Her usually tightly curled, waist-length hair was straighter, with a few curls at the end. She parted it in the center to frame her face.

Madison’s eyeshadow gave her a smokey-eye look, and she wore nude-colored lipstick.

Madison Pettis shows her followers a piece from the Savage X Fenty Dolled Up Collection. Pic credit: @madisonpettis/Instagram

In the background, Madison played Sunshine by Steve Lacy, and she used the hashtag #savagexambassador.

Madison Pettis promotes Savage X Fenty

Madison loves posing in Savage X Fenty lingerie for her followers. The Rihanna-created lingerie line launched in March 2018 and is now worth $270 million. The lingerie line is an extension of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, which launched in September 2017.

Madison became an ambassador for the line in the Summer of 2020. Since then, she has frequently posted pictures on her Instagram, wearing lingerie from the line and promoting the clothes with her 4.4 million followers.

Being an ambassador for the line is pretty lucrative. According to Indeed, Savage X Fenty Ambassadors make over $50k yearly.

Madison Pettis is still acting

Looking fabulous in lingerie is not the only thing Madison does these days. The Cory in the House star is still showing us just how she became well-known.

Her most recent acting gig was a lead role in the movie Margaux, released in 2022. The horror film is about a group of senior college students who stay at a smart house and soon realize the house has deadly plans. Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan also stars in the film.

Madison also starred in the 2021 movie He’s All That. It is a remake of the 1999 film She’s All That and was released on Netflix.

Prior to that, in 2020, Madison starred in the latest addition to the American Pie franchise. American Pie: Girls’ Rule can also be seen on Netflix.