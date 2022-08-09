Madison Lewis in string bikini channels her inner mermaid

Madison Lewis showed off her new bikini. Pic credit: @madslewis/Instagram

Madison Lewis is stunning in a string bikini as she channels major mermaid energy.

The 19-year-old Chicken Girls actress delighted her rising Instagram fanbase with fresh swimwear snaps this week, posting in a full figure showoff and using only a mermaid emoji and hashtag for her caption.

Showing off her curves and toned muscles, the Alexander IRL star posed in front of white sheets while flaunting her fit frame in a skimpy, navy blue bikini.

Going high-waisted and low-cut in her triangle two-piece, Madison showed some tan lines and her flat stomach while placing both hands near her chest in her opening shot. She also added in a barely-there gold necklace and warming makeup for a low-key finish.

Rocking a frosted pink lip and showing off her baby blue eyes, Madison drove fans to swipe, where more snaps highlighted her curvy hips and her bee-stung pout.

“#justrememberyourebreautiful,” a hashtag read.

Madison is followed by over 6 million on Instagram and also proves popular on rival platform TikTok.

Madison Lewis considers the concept of fame

Madison is proof that a regular red carpet appearance isn’t necessary to be famous.

“I used to tell myself, ‘Oh my God, you’re famous once you walk on a red carpet,’ but I’ve walked on a red carpet millions of times, and I still don’t consider myself famous,” she told Hollywire. “So, until literally, everybody in the entire world knows who I am, then I’m famous. Or maybe to the level of a Kardashian, because I don’t consider myself famous.”

Madison did, however, hint at what level of Hollywood fame she worships – she thinks Marvel is “so cool.”

Madison Lewis runs empowerment Instagram

Taking a leaf out of gymnast McKayla Maroney – who runs her Glowy by McKayla wellness account – Madison is busy running a separate IG: @justrememberyourebeautiful.

The feed boasts over 100,000 followers and comes packed with motivational and self-care content aimed at making everyone feel just a little bit better about themselves.

In 2020, Madison told fans of the account:

“I want all of you to look in a mirror right now and hype yourself up. tell yourself you’re beautiful! tell yourself you are worth it! tell yourself that you can do it! AND tell yourself that God put you on this earth for a reason! tell yourself anything to make you feel worthy enough to know that you matter, because YOU do.”