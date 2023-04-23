Madison Beer talks unconsented leaked nudes and attempting suicide during her teens

Madison Beer appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast and had much to say.

The Good In Goodbye singers episode premiered on March 19 and has caused quite the conversation ever since.

Previous guests on the podcast have included Christina Aguilera, Renee Rapp, Hailey Bieber, and Jamie Lynn Spears, to name a few.

During Madison’s episode, she opened up about her parents’ separation at a young age and the trauma she faced during her childhood.

She also detailed dealing with her nudes leaking from when she was underage and opened up about her suicide attempt.

Madison Beer’s private content leaked when she was only 13

Madison attracted the public’s attention after Justin Bieber shared a video of her singing when she was 12 years old.

Ever since she has remained in the public eye and blossomed into a successful star.

When Madison was just 15 years old, however, she had to deal with her nudes being leaked in 2014. In some of the content, she was only 13.

Nearly a decade after being faced with the incident, Madison is opening up about what she went through on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“It’s unfortunately a memory I’ll never be able to shake,” she told the host, Alex (via Cosmopolitan).

“I knew in my bones that the second it was texted to me, it would end up on the internet,” Madison continued.

Once it all hit the web, it eventually went viral on the social media platforms Twitter and Vine, which she tried to stop from happening.

“I reached out to the person who posted it and begged them to delete it, and they just blocked me. Straight up, just blocked me immediately,” Madison explained, adding, “Every dollar I’d earned up until this point, I then spent on clearing this and scrubbing it from the internet.”

As a result, she attempted suicide and stated that she knows that other women have been in the same situation as her.

Madison stated she is “hopeful” that the internet would protect the 14 and 15-year-old girls of today if this were to happen to them.

Madison Beer is releasing her own memoir

Fans will be learning more about Madison’s journey as the Selfish hitmaker is releasing her first-ever memoir.

Titled The Half Of It, she took to Instagram to reveal that these are conversations she is “finally ready” to share with the world.

Within her upload, she posed alongside the memoir, which she is on the cover of gazing over her shoulder. The book will be released globally on April 25.

If you or anyone else you know has suicidal thoughts, please call or text t988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.