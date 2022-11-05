Madison Beer stunned in black for a promo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Madison Beer donned a strapless, plunging dress for her latest promotion for Fenty Beauty.

The 23-year-old singer looked stunning in black as she posed for a gorgeous nighttime photo. Beer’s black dress and dark, silky hair almost blended into the dark background.

However, she stood out with her glowing, flawless skin and makeup. She went glam with her makeup which included bold lipstick, eyeliner, and mascara.

The absence of straps and sleeves on the dress and the plunging neckline showed off her toned shoulders and arms. Additionally, the dress hugged her figure tightly, showing off her fit physique.

Beer opted to wear her hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her, which made her hoop earrings visible in the photo.

For the promotion, she posed outside against the night sky. In both photos, she had her face titled up to the sky with a look of contentment on it.

Madison Beer posed for Fenty Beauty promotion

In her caption, Beer tagged the makeup brand Fenty Beauty. She also indicated that she is a Fenty face partner and was promoting the brand as part of her partnership.

Beer was named a brand ambassador, or “face partner,” for Fenty Beauty back in August. Fenty Beauty is actually the product of another singer, Rihanna.

Beer told Seventeen Magazine that she idolizes Rihanna and that she uses Fenty Beauty products throughout her makeup routine. Hence, she seems like a strong choice for a Fenty Beauty ambassador.

Though her partnership has only been for a few months, she has already started promoting the brand on Instagram. She also used the platform for her initial Fenty Beauty ambassador announcement.

Beer was filming the music video for her song Dangerous when she announced the partnership with Fenty Beauty. She looked stunning in a black gown with an enormous, puffy bejeweled skirt.

According to her caption, she also wore Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drops for the video.

Beer opened up on her songwriting process

When Beer isn’t striking up partnerships with big brands, she is focusing on her illustrious music career. She started her career posting covers on YouTube.

However, she was propelled into fame quite drastically after Justin Bieber endorsed her in 2012. By 2013 she had released her first single and has been active in the music industry ever since.

In an interview with Gigwise, she opened up a bit about her songwriting process. She admitted that she struggles with being a perfectionist when it comes to songwriting.

It took her five years to finish her first album because she couldn’t stop tweaking it. However, over the years, she has learned to let go of being a perfectionist and found that it helps that she sometimes sings her songs differently live instead of going back and changing their recording.

She also explained that instead of focusing on writing a hit, she focuses on writing something that resonates with her listeners. This has led her to write very personal and powerful music that she is proud of, regardless of whether it tops the music charts or not.

She has a very grounded and mature approach to her music career which shows through her thoughtful songs.