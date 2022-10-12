Madison Beer stuns braless in a plunging top with a convertible and a bag of money

Madison Beer looks stunning as she poses braless in her convertible. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Madison Beer looked more glamorous than ever as she comfortably lounged in her convertible.

The 23-year-old singer looked classy and sleek in her all-black attire as money poured out from a large black bag that was placed in the passenger seat beside her.

Madison was captured in an array of different angles as she smiled while the bag of money made an appearance in each of the shots.

Madison undoubtedly turned some heads with this recent photoshoot.

The singer uploaded the fabulous shots to her Instagram, and her 32.8 million followers got to enjoy the fun from a distance.

She captioned the collage of photos with the simple date of “10.14.” This is possibly the date for a new single release, though the artist has yet to make an official announcement.

Madison Beer loves her cars and money

Madison posed braless in a black low-cut top and paired it with sheer black tights.

Madison then accessorized with some black and white trimmed sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

She also wore black leather opera gloves, which perfectly completed the luxurious aesthetic.

The singer wore her hair up for this sleek and sexy fit as it was styled into a loose bun, and she let a couple of small strands down as they naturally flowed beside each side of her cheeks.

The contrast between Madison’s all-black attire against the convertible’s cream-colored leather seats added to the aesthetically pleasing look of the photos. Overall, it was a well-executed piece of artwork.

It came as no surprise that the collage of photos had gotten a plentiful amount of love from her fans as the pictures received 700 thousand likes and over 2 thousand comments.

Madison Beer makes the front cover of a magazine in the Netherlands

The young singer has much to celebrate as she recently posed for the cover of Numero Magazine in the Netherlands.

The singer looked absolutely breathtaking in her close-up while on the cover as she was effortlessly glowing.

The first black-and-white photo perfectly captured the singer’s beautiful face as it emphasized her petite facial features along with her long, lavish lashes.

In the second photo, Madison posed with her mouth slightly open as the camera captured the singer’s side profile, giving it a slightly blurry effect.

The singer captioned the photo, “cover of @numero_netherlands what an honor. thank you to the amazing team who made this happen.”

The picture was shown an abundant amount of love and support as it received over 545 thousand likes and over a thousand comments.

